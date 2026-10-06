US Army Fields M2A4E1 Bradley With Iron Fist Active Protection

The U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division has begun fielding the M2A4E1 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, marking the service’s first deployment of a Bradley variant equipped with an active protection system designed to neutralize incoming anti-tank guided missiles, rocket-propelled grenades, loitering munitions, and drones before they strike.

According to a social media announcement from the division, the fielding effort has initially reached the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment. The upgraded infantry fighting vehicles feature Elbit Systems’ Iron Fist active protection system, alongside increased electrical power generation and a modernized digital architecture.

The 1st Cavalry Division, based at Fort Hood, Texas, is one of the U.S. Army’s primary armored formations. While the division did not disclose the exact number of vehicles allocated to the squadron or the scheduled completion date for the fielding process, a second unit is simultaneously receiving specialized variants.

2nd Battalion Fields M7A4E1 Bradley Fire Support Vehicles

Alongside the infantry carriers, the division’s 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, is fielding the M7A4E1 Bradley Fire Support Team Vehicle. This specialized version transports forward observers responsible for identifying targets and coordinating artillery and air strikes. The M7A4E1 delivers enhanced mobility, electrical power, and digital systems to these fire support teams, though official disclosures did not indicate the presence of an active protection system on this specific variant.

The Iron Fist system utilized on the M2A4E1 is a hard-kill countermeasure. Radar and infrared sensors positioned around the vehicle turret detect incoming threats, prompting launchers to deploy an interceptor that detonates in close proximity to the projectile, disrupting its trajectory or destroying it prior to impact. According to manufacturer Elbit Systems, the interceptor uses a combustible casing designed to minimize fragmentation hazards for nearby infantry.

Army Integrates Iron Fist to Counter Drone Vulnerabilities

The deployment comes as the U.S. Army moves to counter battlefield vulnerabilities highlighted by the war in Ukraine, where high volumes of armored vehicles, including previously supplied U.S. Bradleys, have been destroyed by drones and anti-tank missiles. The U.S. Army evaluated earlier configurations of the Iron Fist system over several years before selecting the current design.

The Army first publicly exhibited the M2A4E1 in April 2024 during a ceremony in Saco, Maine. At that time, the Program Executive Office for Ground Combat Systems stated that funding had been secured to acquire an M2A4E1 for every Bradley transferred to Ukraine. In addition to the Iron Fist system, the variant incorporates an improved high-definition thermal gunner’s sight and a new environmental control unit for crew and passenger comfort.

Elbit Systems subsequently secured multiple orders for the protection equipment, starting with a $37 million contract in 2024. That was followed in January 2026 by a $228 million follow-on contract to supply Iron Fist systems for wider Bradley fleet upgrades managed by General Dynamics, transitioning the technology from testing and limited deployment to broader integration across the force.

Manufactured by BAE Systems and operational since the early 1980s, the Bradley continues to receive incremental upgrades through variants like the M2A4E1 while the Army develops its eventual successor, the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle.