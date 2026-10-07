US Troops Withdrawal from Iraq Marks End of American Hegemony in Region

The United States formally concluded its military presence in Iraq on September 30, 2026, marking the definitive end of an era that began with the 2003 invasion. While the bulk of American forces had transitioned out of the country in the months preceding this date, the final withdrawal of personnel—save for a small contingent tasked with diplomatic protection—signals a profound shift in regional power dynamics. As reported by Daily Sabah, the Iraqi government has designated September 30 as a national holiday, “Iraq’s Sovereignty Day,” extending celebrations through October 3 to commemorate the realization of full national autonomy.

The End of Hegemony and the Shift in Baghdad

This departure is not merely a logistical milestone; it represents the closing chapter of American military hegemony in the region. The withdrawal follows a protracted negotiation process that began in September 2024 and accelerated under the transition between the Biden and Trump administrations. By January 2026, the strategic al-Asad Air Base in the Anbar governorate had already been transferred to Iraqi central authority. For Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi’s administration, the exit of foreign troops is a cornerstone of a broader policy to prioritize Iraqi national identity over sectarian or ethnic fissures.

Regional Security and the Kurdish Question

The transition has triggered acute concern within the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). With the final contingent of U.S. troops historically stationed near Irbil, Kurdish leaders fear a dual threat: the resurgence of Daesh-linked entities and potential aggression from Iran-backed militias. The Peshmerga forces now face the challenge of securing the northern frontier without the immediate support of a coalition presence. The Iraqi government faces the urgent task of ensuring that its newfound sovereignty does not inadvertently invite instability in these vulnerable zones.

BREAKING: US troops withdraw from Iraq amid Iran war

Türkiye has emerged as a key diplomatic partner in this new landscape, advocating for a stable, independent Iraq that remains free from the influence of either Washington or Tehran. The “Development Road” project remains a central pillar of this bilateral cooperation. Ankara and Baghdad have moved to coordinate on regional security, specifically regarding the Sinjar region. An agreement is already in place to clear the area of PKK-affiliated groups, such as the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBŞ). As part of this security architecture, Türkiye has signaled its intention to eventually vacate the Bashiqa military base, contingent upon Iraq successfully neutralizing terrorist threats in the north.

Strategic Autonomy in a Post-Withdrawal Era

While the military mission has ended, the long-term impact on Iraq’s strategic autonomy remains an open question. Will the central government in Baghdad be able to maintain control over its borders, or will the departure of American forces invite a new cycle of regional competition? As the national flags fly for Iraq’s Sovereignty Day, the true test of this independence is only just beginning.

Supporters of Iraqi militia factions celebrate US troop withdrawal