The United States Air Force abruptly withdrew all 12 B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire following threats linked to Iran, as British counter-terrorism police continued investigating separate activities near the base.

The hurried redeployment of the heavy strategic aircraft back to bases in the United States left the Air Force’s only European airfield for heavy bombers vacant, ending its role as a launchpad for strikes that began on February 28. According to intelligence received by commanders, the suspected attack formed part of a complex, multipronged plot orchestrated by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to strike the aircraft and kill some of the several hundred American personnel stationed at the Gloucestershire facility. Open-source aircraft tracking data showed that the first of four waves of B-1s departed just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, with the final jet leaving after 1 p.m., while four KC-135 tankers took off simultaneously from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk roughly 200 kilometres away.

Vice President JD Vance confirmed that the Pentagon moved the aircraft out of an abundance of caution trying to protect our guys . Vance accused Tehran of engaging in acts of terrorism against the United States, while President Donald Trump told reporters There were some threats and questioned why the bombers should remain exposed abroad when they can strike targets from home. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the Pentagon is constantly reallocating resources where needed and maintained that there was no direct link between the sudden removal of the bombers and the suspected Iranian plot, adding that the United States has confidence in the security of all its bases.

Security Incidents and Counter-Terrorism Arrests Near RAF Fairford

The aerial pullout followed a series of unsettling security incidents on British soil that drew high-level government attention. On September 27, armed officers arrested five men after a local farmer called 999 to report a group of hooded and masked men travelling in white vans near the airfield. A local farmer recounted encountering the vans and seeing masked individuals moving toward nearby fields, prompting her emergency call at about 1:36 a.m. after initially attempting to reach Ministry of Defence police.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone noted that emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for major incidents, and the five men were later released on bail. British counter-terrorism police also arrested two people in London on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service in a case linked to Iran.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham noted strong indications that Iran could be linked to the security incident and thanked police and armed forces, though Tehran rejected the accusations, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi dismissing the claims on X and the Iranian embassy denying any involvement.

Strategic Fallout and Diplomatic Relations to the Bomber Withdrawal

Former British diplomats expressed concern that the sudden departure of the B-1 fleet would be perceived in Tehran as a tactical victory. Peter Ricketts, who served as the UK’s first national security adviser between 2010 and 2012, observed that it was difficult to view the withdrawal as anything other than an Iranian success. Edmund Fitton-Brown similarly warned that the withdrawal showed the weakening of a US defence position by removing assets from a strategically significant base .

Photo: BBC

Other observers pointed to the operational vulnerability of stationing heavy bombers abroad. Military analysts noted the parallels to Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web, in which lorries filled with kamikaze drones were driven to airbases to take out Russian bombers.

Photo: irishtimes.com

“There were some threats.” Donald Trump, U.S. President

Despite the abrupt repositioning of the fleet, a senior NATO military official insisted that alliance defensive agility remains unchanged, pointing to the combined capabilities of 32 nations. Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in London advised American citizens in Britain to exercise caution as domestic security agencies continue their ongoing inquiries.