USC researcher Yves Bergquist introduces Geist AI agent for studios

“We call it ‘strategic AI’ because it helps people build strategy and make decisions,” says Yves Bergquist, an AI researcher and principal for AI Enterprise Systems at the Entertainment Technology Center at USC. Bergquist has introduced Geist, an agentic AI tool designed to track, model, and predict the cultural zeitgeist for Hollywood studios and major brands.

Unveiled at TheWrap’s Grill business conference, the platform utilizes a custom-built model and vast amounts of social media data to quantify cultural trends. Bergquist emphasizes that the technology is not generative AI, but rather a form of analytical AI intended to assist professionals in identifying what will resonate with audiences rather than replacing human roles.

Strategic Implementation in Entertainment

Dozens of major organizations are currently utilizing Geist to guide their creative and operational decisions. According to Bergquist, the tool has already been deployed to:

Inform the design and launch of new products.

Assist in the writing of new stories.

Develop and execute new marketing campaigns.

Brands currently leveraging these insights include Lego, Levi’s, Unilever, and Coca-Cola. By processing complex data sets, the tool aims to provide a clearer picture of shifting audience interests in an industry where quantifying the zeitgeist has historically been a difficult task.

Tracking Emerging Trends

A recent white paper released in conjunction with the project highlights the 40 fastest-growing entertainment genres and properties identified by the agent over the last six months. The data places the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI at the top of the list, followed by Spider-Man and HBO Max’s The Pitt. The analysis also noted the rise of microdramas as a significant medium, alongside sustained interest in anime, comic book franchises, and video games.

Regarding the future of the technology, Bergquist noted, “And we have it our way, it’s going to help both Hollywood and Madison Avenue move at the speed of culture.”