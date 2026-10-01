USEA Announces 2026-2027 EA21 National Camp Roster

The United States Eventing Association has selected 12 young athletes for the 2026-2027 Emerging Athletes U21 National Camp. Taking place at Twin Rivers Ranch in Paso Robles, California, from December 29, 2026, through January 2, 2027, the five-day camp features immersive horsemanship instruction led by Director of Coaching David O’Connor.

Selection Process and Regional Clinic Structure

The path to the national camp began with five regional clinics held across the United States during the summer. The program featured Central at Chaps Equestrian Center in Bucyrus, Kansas, under Ashley Johnson, alongside two East Coast dates: East Coast I at Morven Park International Equestrian Center in Leesburg, Virginia, instructed by Bec Braitling, and East Coast II at Stable View in Aiken, South Carolina, guided by Emily Mastervich. Mastervich also led West Coast I at Twin Rivers Ranch in Paso Robles, California, while Jan Byyny coached West Coast II at Aspen Farms in Yelm, Washington.

From the pool of participants in these summer sessions, the USEA EA21 Task Force selected 12 riders to advance. David O’Connor maintains that a roster capped at 12 participants is optimal for delivering individualized attention while fostering a collaborative learning environment among some of the sport’s promising young riders.

Athletes Invited to the National Camp

The 12 riders selected for the upcoming winter session at Twin Rivers Ranch, listed in alphabetical order alongside their qualifying regional clinics, comprise:

Paige Beauchamp Crandon (Twin Rivers West I Clinic)

Simone Clark (Aspen Farms West II Clinic)

Catherine Frank (Stable View East II Clinic)

Megan Hopkins (Morven Park East I Clinic)

Carlin Keefe (Morven Park East I Clinic)

Olivia Keye (Twin Rivers West I Clinic)

Flynn Patinkin (Aspen Farms West II Clinic)

Julia Pinell (Stable View East II Clinic)

Adelyn Rinehart (Central Clinic)

Caterina Ritson (Aspen Farms West II Clinic)

Elle White (Central Clinic)

Riley Zgrebnak (Moven Park East I Clinic)

Waitlist Protocols and Designated Alternates

To manage potential withdrawals, the Selection Task Force established a ranked waitlist for each regional clinic. If a primary attendee from a specific region scratches, the spot goes directly to the first-ranked alternate from that same clinic.

The designated alternates by region include Emerson Padgett for the Morven Park East I Clinic. For the Stable View East II Clinic, Victoria McCallum holds the first alternate position, followed by Jake Tessler. The Central Clinic waitlist names Sierra Fishell first and Willow Schwartz second. Kylie Scott stands ready for the Twin Rivers West I Clinic, while Lindsay Essex fills the alternate spot for the Aspen Farms West II Clinics.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Talent Pipeline Development: The EA21 program functions as an elite training framework designed to identify promising equestrian athletes early and standardize high-performance horsemanship education nationwide.

The EA21 program functions as an elite training framework designed to identify promising equestrian athletes early and standardize high-performance horsemanship education nationwide. Cohort Sizing: Limiting the national camp to 12 participants ensures high coach-to-athlete ratios, maximizing individualized physical and tactical instruction.

Limiting the national camp to 12 participants ensures high coach-to-athlete ratios, maximizing individualized physical and tactical instruction. Contingency Management: Strict regional waitlist sequencing maintains equitable access and ensures immediate backfilling if selected riders withdraw.

Program Logistics and Future Dates

The five-day educational curriculum at Twin Rivers Ranch begins on Tuesday, December 29, 2026, and concludes on Saturday, January 2, 2027.