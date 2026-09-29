Utah Volleyball Hits the Road to Face No. 19 Kansas and Kansas State

Utah Volleyball is hitting the road this week for a trip to the Sunflower State, carrying a 10-3 record into matchups against No. 19 Kansas and Kansas State. Under the leadership of head coach Alyssa D’Errico, the Utes are making waves in the Big 12 following a conference opening weekend against No. 21 Colorado and No. 17 Baylor. Utah will roll into Lawrence first to battle the ranked Jayhawks on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 5 p.m. MT, before traveling to Manhattan to face the Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 5:30 p.m. MT. Both contests will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

National ranking power and a historic start

The Utes have captured national attention, currently ranking fourth in the nation in kills per set at 14.50 and tenth in assists per set at 13.30. Defensively, the squad sits 11th nationally in blocks per set with 2.84. Within conference play, Utah leads the Big 12 in total kills (638) while anchoring the second spot in opponent hitting percentage at .163. Such early-season execution has propelled D’Errico to the best start for a first-year head coach in program history, stepping into the role after Beth Launiere retired following 36 years at the helm.

Big 12 honors and a veteran core

Individual accolades continue to stack up for the roster. MB Princess Atamah and L Sierra Grizzle earned spots on the Big 12’s Starting Seven on Sept. 29 following standout performances against Colorado and Baylor. Atamah led the Big 12 in total blocks (14) and blocks/set (2.00), while Grizzle was second in the conference in digs/set (4.43). Utah also boasts a 9-0 record in three-set matches this season, fueled by a veteran core featuring 13 returning players from last year’s squad, including outside hitter Kamryn Gibadlo, who earned First Team All-Big 12, First Team AVCA All-Region, and AVCA All-America Honorable Mention honors.

Facing a red-hot Kansas squad

Standing in Utah’s path to open the road trip is a red-hot Kansas squad that has not dropped a set in its past eight matches. The 9-3 Jayhawks recovered quickly from early-season losses against Pittsburgh and Stanford during the Opening Spike Classic. Kansas now sits at No. 19 in the latest AVCA poll and enters Thursday’s clash looking to continue its streak of beating ranked conference opponents.

A formidable challenge in Manhattan

Saturday’s opponent, Kansas State, holds a 9-1 record and recently received votes in the AVCA rankings following a road victory over No. 20 Creighton on Sept. 18. Although the Wildcats are coming off a 1-3 loss to the Houston Cougars, they present a challenge on their home court.

Return to the Huntsman Center

Following their road swing through Lawrence and Manhattan, the Utes will return to the Huntsman Center to host West Virginia on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. MT.