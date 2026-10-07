V/H/S/Mixtape Mixes Sonic Horror with a Standout Final Segment

Shudder’s horror anthology franchise returns with V/H/S/Mixtape, a middle-of-the-road installment that uses music as its central theme. While the film features a standout segment by director Ernest Dickerson and a strong contribution from RZA, its momentum is heavily hindered by overlong, poorly executed wraparound segments featuring the band Gwar.

Assessing the Sonic-Themed Shudder Sequel

Sound-based horror drives the four core segments, culminating in a strong final entry directed by RZA.

The wraparound segments hosted by the band Gwar outstay their welcome and pad the runtime with an MTV-style format that fails to land.

Standout performances come from Barbara Crampton and Neela Jolene, anchoring an otherwise standard genre cast.

Audio-Driven Nightmares Across Four Segments

The latest entry in the found-footage series pivots away from specific calendar years like V/H/S/85 or V/H/S/99 to focus entirely on sonic terror. Renee Zhan kicks off the runtime with Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance, utilizing actual puppets from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop inside a television studio preparing to reboot a once-popular puppet show. Although visually distinct, the segment connects only loosely to the overarching musical motif.

David Moreau follows with Heartbeat, an ambitious but overshot piece following an influencer couple trapped in a decommissioned Russian military facility. Ernest Dickerson steers the collection back on track with The Music of Mr. Sze, charting a college film student’s eerie obsession with his upstairs neighbor’s auditory creations. RZA closes out the narrative segments with Death Note, where a sound engineer follows gruesome instructions left by her late father to craft the ultimate track, delivering dark humor and violence that feels robust enough for a feature-length adaptation.

The Impact of Gwar and the Wraparound Problem

Flying Lotus directs the film’s wraparound segments, framing them around a music-video-heavy, MTV-style showcase starring the band Gwar. Rather than enhancing the anthology, these sequences suffer from poor execution and excessive length. A little bit of the band’s theatrical schtick goes a long way, and the runtime quickly accumulates bloat from the framing device.

Without the porous wraparound structure weighing it down, V/H/S/Mixtape would function as a reliable entry in the Shudder catalog. The performances across the board remain largely typical for the franchise, with actors leaning heavily into overacting. However, Barbara Crampton and Neela Jolene successfully navigate their respective segments with grounded energy.

Segment Title Director Core Concept Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance Renee Zhan A television studio reboot featuring unsettling Henson puppets. Heartbeat David Moreau Influencers trapped in a decommissioned Russian facility. The Music of Mr. Sze Ernest Dickerson A student obsessed with an upstairs neighbor’s audio. Death Note RZA A sound engineer following a deceased father’s instructions.

Franchise Evolution on the Streaming Platform

The trajectory of the property has shifted since its initial run. After finding unexpected new life five years ago with V/H/S/94 and maintaining varied momentum through subsequent entries, the series continues to test alternative genre themes on Shudder. By anchoring the latest entry around sound, the production explores territory untouched by V/H/S/Halloween or previous historical iterations, proving that the format retains baseline viability for gore hounds even when individual framing choices falter.