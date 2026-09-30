Venezuelan Asylum Seeker Shot by ICE Faces Federal Assault Charges in Texas

Wilber Rafael Garces Perez Faces Federal Assault Charge After Austin ICE Shooting

Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a 28-year-old Venezuelan asylum seeker shot in the back by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Austin, Texas, now faces a federal charge of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.

The encounter unfolded while Garces Perez was making a DoorDash food delivery near a shopping centre in Austin. According to a federal complaint filed on Monday, immigration officers noticed the emergency lights flashing on his vehicle and ran a database check. The search revealed the car was registered to Garces Perez, who was subject to a final order of removal from the US.

Court documents describe the initial moments of contact as “pleasant and not aggressive.” Garces Perez handed over his driver’s license through a partially opened window, remaining inside the vehicle while asking officers to wait for his wife to arrive and retrieve the car. Yet roughly 60 seconds later, the filing notes that Garces Perez “abruptly” rolled up his window and accelerated away, hitting one of the personnel in the chest with the driver’s side mirror.

Conflicting Accounts and the Pursuit That Led to Gunfire

Following the initial contact, the officer struck by the mirror chased Garces Perez in his own vehicle. Catching up with him shortly afterward, the officer alleged that Garces Perez attempted to drive into him, prompting him to open fire. There is no publicly available video footage capturing the shooting itself, though various clips circulating online document the aftermath, showing an injured Garces Perez inside his vehicle.

The federal complaint relies on unreleased body-camera footage from one of the two ICE officers involved. The second officer on the scene was not wearing a body camera, according to the official affidavit.

Garces Perez has disputed the government’s account of what led to his shooting. Speaking from immigration detention, he stated that after a brief chase, a law enforcement SUV struck his car, causing it to spin around. Only then, he maintained, did the officer open fire, shooting him in the back.

An anonymous witness who works at an ice cream shop told Noticias Telemundo that he heard gunshots and rushed outside to find immigration agents surrounding a car. “I approached the car and saw a man who looked sad and with his eyes full of tears. I asked him what happened to him, and he just told me, ‘I was shot in the back,’” the witness recounted.

Medical Controversy and Conditions at the South Texas ICE Processing Center

Following the shooting, Garces Perez was hospitalized before being transferred to the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall, Texas. Speaking on Sunday, his legal representative, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, noted that a bullet remained trapped inside his anatomy alongside a broken collarbone.

During a Monday news conference, Garces Perez stated by phone that he was in a lot of pain, had received inadequate medical care, and was pressured by hospital discharges to enter ICE custody swiftly. He reported sleeping on the floor in a cold room and receiving no effective pain relief upon arrival at the detention facility until given an unknown pill on Monday morning.

Venezuelan Asylum Seekers Face Harsh Conditions in Brazil

Advocates have sharply condemned the decision to move him so quickly. Juan Proaño, the CEO of the League of United Latin American Citizens, criticized the action during the press conference, stating, “Wilber is a victim of the shooting and the most important witness to it. You do not deport the key witness to your own officer’s use of force.”

The Department of Homeland Security maintained in a public statement that Garces Perez was in stable condition and held in federal custody pending removal from the U.S., asserting that he is receiving adequate medical care. Meanwhile, Lincoln-Goldfinch raised further alarms on social media after speaking with another detainee who alleged that officers handled Garces Perez roughly, causing him to lose feeling on the left side of his body before being handcuffed, shackled, and taken back to a hospital.

Asylum History and the Broader Immigration Enforcement Surge

Garces Perez first crossed into the United States in 2024 through CBP One, a digital platform broadened under former Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden enabling individuals seeking refuge to schedule meetings with border agents along the US-Mexico frontier. Although Donald Trump shuttered the initiative on his inaugural day back in office—blaming the application for fueling a national immigration crisis before subsequently relaunching it as a self-deportation hub named CBP Home—Lincoln-Goldfinch asserted that Garces Perez pursued sanctuary lawfully and possessed an authorized employment authorization document.

Photo: nbcnews.com

His defense attorney explained that the final order of removal stemmed from a missed immigration court hearing. According to Lincoln-Goldfinch, Garces Perez had properly notified immigration authorities of a change of address, but the notice had been sent to an old address, resulting in an in absentia deportation order.

The case unfolds against a backdrop of aggressive federal immigration enforcement during Trump’s second term. ICE has reported more than 50,000 arrests in both July and August. Garces Perez is due back before a federal immigration judge on Wednesday for a separate hearing to determine whether he can remain in the country, even as he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the federal assault charge.