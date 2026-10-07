Vic De Smet Wins Bronze in Junior Men Time Trial at European Cycling Championships

Vic De Smet secured a bronze medal in the junior men’s individual time trial at the European Cycling Championships, finishing the 22.1-kilometer flat course in Sencur just 7.66 seconds behind the winner, Sporza reported. Spain’s Benjamín Noval claimed the European title with a time of 29 minutes and 46.98 seconds, edging out Denmark’s Malthe Risbjerg by a razor-thin margin of just 0.03 seconds.

A High-Speed Thriller Across Sencur

The race came down to a fierce battle over the final kilometers. De Smet, a first-year junior riding for the Soudal-Quick Step development setup, posted the second-fastest time at the 8-kilometer mark, sitting 14.99 seconds behind Noval. At the 16-kilometer mark, Noval led in 23 minutes and 13.83 seconds, with Risbjerg second at 9.96 seconds back, De Smet third at 10.57 seconds back, Patrik Pezzo Rosola fourth at 15.96 seconds, and Antoine Salamin fifth at 17.05 seconds. As the course progressed, the gap narrowed dramatically. While De Smet lost ground on the plateau and nearly crashed in a hairpin descent when his foot slipped from a pedal, he clawed back time in the finale, making 5 seconds back on leader Noval. Ultimately, Risbjerg surged past the Belgian to grab silver, leaving De Smet with the bronze medal in a tightly contested European championship that featured the top seven finishers from the recent World Championships.

“Misschien heb ik op het plateau tijd verloren op anderen, maar ik ben heel blij met de derde plaats. Volgend jaar komen er nog mooie kansen,” De Smet told Sporza after the race.

Balancing Development and Studies

Following his silver medal at the World Championships, De Smet continues to establish himself among the elite of his age category. Despite early success on the international stage, the young Belgian maintains a measured approach to his career progression. He intends to complete his second year as a junior before moving up to the development ranks, emphasizing the importance of continuing his education alongside cycling.

The final podium standings for the junior men’s individual time trial placed Noval first, Risbjerg second at 0.03 seconds back, and De Smet third at 7.66 seconds back. Switzerland’s Antoine Salamin finished fourth at 9.37 seconds, and Italy’s Patrik Pezzo Rosola took fifth at 21.67 seconds.