Vietnam and Laos target $10 billion in trade by 2030

Vietnam and Laos are accelerating bilateral economic integration with a shared target of reaching $10 billion in trade by 2030, underpinned by a 20% annual average growth rate between 2021 and 2025 and new border-crossing frameworks currently moving toward completion.

Strategic Growth and Bilateral Targets

Bilateral trade reached $2.9 billion in 2025, with an additional $1.6 billion recorded across the first nine months of 2026.

Vietnam holds the rank of second-largest foreign investor in Laos, maintaining approximately $8 billion in registered capital across 435 active projects.

New bilateral frameworks, including a reviewed transit agreement slated for finalization in 2027, are designed to systematically reduce regional logistics costs and customs bottlenecks.

Two Decades of Expansion and the Road to $10 Billion

Economic ties between Vietnam and Laos have transitioned from basic agricultural trade and fuel transport to higher-value industrial output. As reported by lecourrier.vn, bilateral exchange values maintained a positive trajectory between 2021 and 2025 by expanding at an average rate exceeding 20% annually. That momentum carried into the current fiscal period, where trade volumes cleared $1.6 billion during the first three quarters of the year despite ongoing global supply chain headwinds.

The structural composition of cross-border shipments has shifted accordingly. Finished industrial goods, chemical products, machinery, and raw industrial inputs now complement traditional staples like electricity, timber, and agricultural commodities.

Metric Reported Figure / Data Point 2021–2025 Average Trade Growth Exceeding 20% annually 2025 Total Bilateral Trade $2.9 billion 2026 Trade Volume (First 9 Months) Exceeding $1.6 billion Vietnamese Foreign Investment in Laos ~ $8 billion (435 projects, 2nd largest investor) Long-Term Target $10 billion by 2030 and beyond

Legal Frameworks and Infrastructure Alignment

To support the push toward a $10-billion exchange ceiling, both governments are revising legacy transit and trade agreements to streamline physical logistics. Following the implementation of the bilateral commercial agreement in February 2025, trade authorities from Vietnam and Laos signed a review protocol on August 28, 2026. This protocol targets updates to the 2007 Hanoi agreement governing the cross-border transit of individuals, commercial vehicles, and cargo across four key international checkpoints, with legislative completion expected by 2027.

According to commercial representatives from both nations, these regulatory adjustments directly lower clearance times and operating expenses for industrial operators. Strategic corridors—such as the Vientiane-Hanoi highway connection and the utilization of Vietnam’s Vung Ang port—position Laos as a functional land bridge connecting peninsular Indochina to regional maritime supply chains.

Industrial Interdependence and Energy Co-operation

Investment capital from Vietnamese enterprises in Laos remains heavily concentrated in power generation, resource extraction, high-tech agriculture, and processing facilities. With registered investments totaling approximately $8 billion spread over 435 initiatives, Vietnamese firms constitute the second-largest foreign investor block among 53 territories operating in Laos.

Future growth hinges on deepening cross-border value chains. While Laos supplies critical electrical power, minerals, and raw agricultural materials, Vietnam contributes advanced manufacturing capacity, processing infrastructure, and distribution networks. Officials from both ministries of industry and commerce continue to organize joint dialogues to identify specific product-level drivers that will sustain momentum through the remainder of 2026 and set the operational baseline for the 2030 target.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.