Watch Kelsey Mitchell Break WNBA Single-Season Scoring Record

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell set the WNBA single-season scoring record during a 103-85 road victory against the Toronto Tempo according to USA Today. Mitchell scored 33 points in the game, shooting 12 for 17 from the field and connecting on seven 3-pointers, which brought her season total to 1,034 points according to CBS Sports.

Kelsey Mitchell Sets WNBA Single-Season Scoring Record

The record-breaking basket occurred with 7:57 remaining in the third quarter when Mitchell made a 24-foot 3-point jumper off an assist from teammate Caitlin Clark according to USA Today. Mitchell surpassed the previous single-season mark of 1,021 points set by Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson in 2024 according to USA Today. In addition to breaking the total points record, Mitchell extended her WNBA record for consecutive 20-point games to 25 according to CBS Sports.

Teammate Support and Postgame Celebration

Mitchell stated after the game that she was initially unaware she had broken the record until a postgame interview according to USA Today. I think you just told me, to be honest, Mitchell said according to USA Today. Y’all know how I get down. I just want to be able to show up and respond when my number is called and just be a good teammate, be a good person and just show love to the game like I’m supposed to.

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Upon walking into the Fever locker room, confetti rained down on Mitchell, who initially suspected the celebration was for coach Stephanie White according to WRAL. Then, out of nowhere, everybody started coming my way, and I was like ‘Oh,’ and I put two together that it was for me, Mitchell said according to WRAL.

Photo: WRAL

Caitlin Clark contributed significantly to the Fever’s win with 28 points and 14 assists according to USA Today. I don’t think people realize what she’s done this year and how insane it’s been, Clark said of Mitchell according to WRAL. It’s probably not talked about enough, especially in my opinion. Coach Stephanie White also praised the performance, stating, I hope that we don’t take it for granted that what we’re witnessing is some unprecedented stuff, according to WRAL.

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Schedule Expansion and Season Context

The achievement comes as the WNBA regular season has expanded to 44 games according to Yahoo Sports. While Wilson played 38 games to set the 2024 mark, Mitchell surpassed the record in her 41st game of the 2026 campaign according to CBS Sports.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

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Mitchell and Wilson remain the only two players in WNBA history to record a 1,000-point season according to CBS Sports. Wilson holds the league’s scoring average lead at 26.1 points per game, while Mitchell averages 25.2 points per game according to CBS Sports. Both players have three regular-season games remaining according to Yahoo Sports as the Indiana Fever hold a 27-14 record according to WRAL and contend for playoff seeding according to Yahoo Sports.