The World Health Organization stated that a possible case of pneumonic plague in Russia presents a “very low” risk outside the country, following the sudden death of a 28-year-old laboratory technician in Siberia, 1News reported.

Investigation at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute

The deceased technician, identified as Darya Shipilova, worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East. Shipilova died last week, two days after falling ill. Russian media reports suggested she may have become infected following an accident at the workplace, where dangerous pathogens are kept and studied in a region where the plague occurs naturally in wild animals.

According to Meduza, regional Governor Igor Kobzev convened a special meeting of the regional commission on sanitation and epidemic prevention after reports surfaced regarding a suspected case of a particularly dangerous infection. Anna Popova, Russia’s chief sanitary officer, traveled to attend the meeting.

Local authorities quarantined the inpatient department at a district hospital in Shelekhov, where Shipilova was treated. Maxim Modin, the mayor of the Shelekhovsky district, confirmed that it was under quarantine. Reports from REN TV indicated that nearly 200 people who came into contact with the patient were hospitalized for observation.

Official Responses and International Scrutiny

Russian authorities informed the WHO that a full range of epidemic-control measures had been carried out, including contact tracing and medical monitoring. Christian Lindmeier, a WHO spokesperson, noted that test results showed no presence of dangerous infectious disease pathogens in any of the contacts.

“Based on available data, laboratory test results, and health status, medical monitoring for 100% of the contacts has now been concluded,” said the note from Russian authorities, which was relayed to The Associated Press by WHO.

Rospotrebnadzor announced that Russia was prepared to assist the US in combating its own outbreaks of infectious diseases, highlighting a “significantly worsened” measles situation in three US states and a “fatal case of plague” recorded in New Mexico in June.

Photo: NZ Herald

International reactions emphasized calls for transparency. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged Russia on Tuesday to be transparent about Shipilova’s death, writing on X that timely, complete and transparent information sharing is essential. In Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Moscow on Tuesday to release more details about the case. Meanwhile, Trump said on Tuesday that he was due to speak shortly with Russian president Vladimir Putin about the technician’s death, stating, “Everybody who has that kind of a problem, we’ll always help.”

Medical Context of Pneumonic Plague

Pneumonic plague is a bacterial infection. Dr. Glenn Wortmann, at the MedStar Washington Hospital Centre, noted that the bacteria that cause plague don’t “travel very far” and a person would “really need to be face-to-face” with an infected person to get pneumonic plague.

Photo: The Guardian

The WHO assessed the public health risk as moderate to low for Irkutsk, low for the rest of Russia and very low for Europe. Russian authorities told WHO that no case of plague has been recorded in Irkutsk, stating the woman’s illness initially presented as a typical acute respiratory viral infection.