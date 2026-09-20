Why Billionaire David Tepper Has 40% of His Fund in Amazon, Micron, and TSMC

Amazon Leads the Portfolio with Massive AWS Momentum

Amazon stands as David Tepper’s largest holding, representing more than 15% of Appaloosa Management’s portfolio by the close of the second quarter, according to financial disclosures. Tepper added to his shares during that period, reflecting high confidence in the market leader in both e-commerce and cloud computing.

Amazon Web Services functions as the company’s largest business by profitability and its fastest-growing segment. AWS growth has accelerated significantly as Amazon invests heavily in AI infrastructure to sustain its upward trajectory.

The enterprise economics behind these capital expenditures look compelling. Amazon typically secures a quick two- to three-year payback on its chip and networking investments while locking enterprise clients into contracts spanning five years or longer. Margins are projected to improve further as the tech giant deploys a higher volume of its proprietary silicon.

With an AWS backlog sitting at $496 billion and management projecting the cloud division could evolve into a $1 trillion revenue business, the growth runway remains extended. Simultaneously, the e-commerce arm benefits from operating leverage driven by heavy automation, robotics, and high-margin sponsored advertising.

Micron Captures the Memory Supercycle

Micron Technology occupies the second-largest spot in Tepper’s fund, accounting for over 14% of total holdings. While Tepper trimmed his stake slightly during the second quarter, a subsequent pullback in the stock price from its recent highs has restored its investment appeal.

Micron’s financial performance has been supercharged by an extended memory supercycle, resulting in surging revenue growth and massive gross margin expansion. The underlying market is propelled by insatiable demand for high-bandwidth memory, which is physically packaged alongside graphics processing units and specialized AI accelerators to maximize compute performance.

Supply constraints for high-bandwidth memory remain severe, with production capacity heavily backlogged. The major dynamic random-access memory manufacturers, including Micron alongside South Korean competitors SK Hynix and Samsung, have dedicated the vast majority of their fabrication output to high-bandwidth memory lines.

This strategic shift has triggered a secondary effect: ordinary DRAM and NAND flash prices have surged even higher than high-bandwidth memory pricing. Because Micron generates a meaningful portion of its revenue outside of specialized HBM configurations, it reaps substantial rewards from this broader market imbalance.

Furthermore, because advanced logic chips and high-bandwidth memory both compete for a scarce supply of extreme ultraviolet lithography machine capacity, and because HBM requires significantly more wafer footprint than standard DRAM, the supply-demand imbalance is engineered to persist for years.

With a forward price-to-earnings ratio sitting below 6.5 times, Micron presents a compelling valuation profile relative to its cyclical earnings power.

TSMC Dominates Advanced Silicon Foundries

Rounding out the trio of heavy bets, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation represents over 10% of Tepper’s portfolio. Demonstrating high conviction, the billionaire investor aggressively expanded his position in the foundry giant by approximately 24% during the second quarter.

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TSMC operates as an essential linchpin for the global artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out. Through unmatched technological expertise and immense manufacturing scale, the company has secured a near-monopoly in advanced semiconductor fabrication.

This operational dominance grants TSMC immense pricing power as fabless designers compete for scarce wafer starts.

The 30-Second Verdict on Tepper’s AI Basket

When a top-tier hedge fund manager concentrates 40% of capital into three interconnected equities, the underlying thesis relies on the structural permanence of the AI hardware and cloud ecosystem. Amazon controls the software distribution, enterprise cloud infrastructure, and proprietary networking layer. Micron supplies the critical memory bandwidth required to prevent GPU starvation. TSMC manufactures the physical silicon that powers the entire generative AI revolution.

David Tepper's 2025 Stock Portfolio Deep Dive | Appaloosa Management

For investors examining these holdings, each company occupies a defensible moat within the technology stack. While macroeconomic volatility and cyclical capital expenditure cycles always present short-term trading risks, the underlying fundamental drivers supporting Amazon, Micron, and TSMC indicate their positions in top-tier institutional portfolios remain justified.