Why CD Projekt Red Switched to Unreal Engine 5 for The Witcher 4

CD Projekt Red is building The Witcher 4 on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 rather than its proprietary REDengine. According to studio leadership, the strategic pivot was driven by a fundamental shift in corporate identity. CD Projekt aims to focus internal resources on rich storytelling and open-world mechanics rather than maintaining foundational engine infrastructure from scratch.

Beyond the Bugs: The Shift From REDengine

The REDengine, initially deployed for The Witcher 2 and heavily modified over subsequent years, struggled to maintain technical parity with contemporary competitor frameworks like Rockstar’s RAGE engine. While The Witcher 3 earned critical acclaim despite being a glitchy game, the subsequent futuristic RPG proved that the studio’s creative ambitions had outgrown its proprietary codebase.

Yet, joint-CEO Michał Nowakowski clarified during a podcast appearance on Deconstructor of Fun that REDengine itself was not the exclusive catalyst for past launch issues. Instead, the transition represents a macro-level realignment of corporate priorities. Executive leadership came to a realization about what kind of enterprise they wanted to operate.

“Our goal was not really to create technology but to tell stories. But then we realized that in order to tell the stories the way we want to tell them, we do need to have the technology.”

By moving to a commercial ecosystem, the studio steps away from the heavy burden of low-level engine maintenance. They are trading foundational engineering duties for targeted feature development.

The Catalyst: Epic Games and The Matrix Awakening

The turning point for the studio arrived during a technical preview hosted by Epic Games. During The State of Unreal 2022 showcase, developer teams received an early look at the company’s real-time demonstration engine work. According to Nowakowski’s remarks, that early exposure forced an internal architectural audit.

Leadership evaluated whether the framework could scale to ship a title matching their production scope. The initial answer was negative at the entry level. However, a technical partnership changed the equation.

By forming a direct working relationship with Epic Games, CD Projekt could collaborate on specialized features required for games of the size and scope they make. This collaboration model allows developers to inject custom modifications into an established pipeline rather than building core systems from the ground up.

Open-World Scalability and Narrative Stability

Earlier iterations of Unreal Engine saw the most success with linear games. However, Unreal Engine 5’s architectural overhaul introduced a new focus on open-world game design. These components address the systemic hurdles that impacted CD Projekt’s previous pipeline.

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The developer is famous for constructing expansive maps filled with complex scenario-altering choices across almost every mission. Achieving systemic stability in such dynamic environments requires robust middleware. By adopting the third-party framework, the studio aims to deliver guaranteed backend stability. This isolation of technical risk reassures a player base still cautious after past launch cycles.

Core Strategy: Transitioning from proprietary engine maintenance to narrative-first development.

Transitioning from proprietary engine maintenance to narrative-first development. Technical Foundation: Leveraging Unreal Engine 5’s focus on open-world game design.

Leveraging Unreal Engine 5’s focus on open-world game design. Pipeline Impact: Collaborating directly with Epic Games to build specialized modules for massive RPG scopes.

Production pipelines for both The Witcher 4 and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2 are now anchored to this modern infrastructure. Developers have emphasized that the upcoming Witcher title will retain its distinct artistic identity rather than blending into a generic pool of software-dependent releases. The underlying code changes, but the editorial DNA remains fixed.

The 30-Second Verdict

By outsourcing baseline rendering architecture to Unreal Engine 5, the company is mitigating technical risk while refocusing engineering talent on complex narrative design and open-world systemic depth.