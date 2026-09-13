Why FinTechs Are Targeting Large Corporate Relationships for Growth

As corporate finance departments grapple with expanding global operations and complex multi-entity structures, leading financial technology firms are aggressively scaling their B2B infrastructure. Companies including Revolut, Ramp, and Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) are successfully capturing larger corporate accounts, moving far beyond their initial footholds in small-business banking and consumer payments.

The Bottom Line Revolut Business Target: The firm finished 2025 serving 767,000 corporate customers—up 33% year over year—while its revenue surged 53% and transaction volume hit $365 billion.

The firm finished 2025 serving 767,000 corporate customers—up 33% year over year—while its revenue surged 53% and transaction volume hit $365 billion. Ramp Enterprise Expansion: Enterprise customer adoption climbed 133% year over year in 2025, driven by automated bookkeeping, treasury tooling, and the launch of Applied AI Solutions.

Enterprise customer adoption climbed 133% year over year in 2025, driven by automated bookkeeping, treasury tooling, and the launch of Applied AI Solutions. Adyen Processing Scale: Processed volume reached 803.8 billion euros (approximately $933 billion) in the first half of 2026, marking a 24% annual increase fueled largely by multi-year merchant retention.

Revolut Targets FTSE 250 Businesses to Close Enterprise Gap

For years, digital financial platforms dominated the startup and micro-business segments while major corporate banking relationships remained locked behind legacy institutional lenders. That structural wall is cracking. Revolut is actively targeting FTSE 250 businesses as it seeks a larger role in corporate banking, where its penetration has historically trailed its substantial small-business footprint, according to reports by the Financial Times.

Here is the math. Revolut Business provides current accounts, payment services, and corporate debit cards, and the company plans to build out sophisticated credit capabilities for larger businesses. Operating across multiple national jurisdictions requires corporations to manage intricate foreign exchange flows, cross-border payments, employee spending accounts, and localized cash management systems. Landing the initial account serves as an on-ramp toward fostering several high-margin lines of business within the same corporate relationship.

Ramp Scales Spend Management and Applied AI for Multinationals

While Revolut approaches the market via corporate banking and current accounts, Ramp is attacking enterprise complexity through spending and financial operations. The company now markets its integrated platform to private multinationals and Fortune 500 companies with tools designed to manage expenses across distinct entities, currencies, and regulatory regions. Its corporate expense program has also expanded into Australia, Japan, Singapore, Brazil, and Mexico.

The operational breadth matters when the customer is a large enterprise because finance work is inevitably spread across disparate software systems, employee hierarchies, vendor contracts, and rigid approval structures. To address this, Ramp introduced Applied AI Solutions designed specifically to handle financial processes involving multiple operational systems, company policies, vendor agreements, and approval exceptions. According to PYMNTS, Ramp’s enterprise customer base grew 133% year over year in 2025.

But the balance sheet tells a different story about modern back-office readiness. PYMNTS Intelligence reported in August that 58% of U.S. companies with annual revenue between $100 million and $1 billion increased top-line revenue over the previous 24 months, while 62% introduced new products or services. Despite this operational growth, 62% of executives stated that cash flow forecasting was difficult to manage or scale, 42% cited friction in reconciliation, and 40% pointed to persistent data integration hurdles. Only 12% reported that their finance and back-office systems were fully prepared for the operational demands of the next two years.

Adyen Deepens Multinational Integration Across Global Channels

Payment processor Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) demonstrates how enterprise-grade infrastructure compounds in value over long commercial lifecycles. The company is actively investing in India as multinational merchants enter the domestic market and Indian enterprises conduct more cross-border trade, requiring local acquiring, localized payment methods, and strict regulatory compliance.

Adyen’s existing customer relationships illustrate the unit economics behind this strategy. The platform processed 803.8 billion euros (about $933 billion) in the first half of 2026, representing a 24% increase from the prior year. Approximately two-thirds of that growth originated from merchants that had already joined the platform by 2024 or earlier.

Furthermore, data shows that Adyen typically handles less than 20% of a merchant’s payment volume during years three through seven of the relationship. After a decade of integration, that figure exceeds 40%. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) exemplifies how a multinational account expands over time, having extended its Adyen relationship into the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and the Caribbean while utilizing local acquiring capabilities in Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, and Australia.

FinTech Enterprise Metrics and Growth Indicators Company Core Metric Reported Period Revolut Business 767,000 customers (Up 33% YoY); $365B volume Full-Year 2025 Ramp Enterprise customer base up 133% YoY Full-Year 2025 Adyen 803.8B euros processed volume (Up 24% YoY) First Half 2026

The Strategic Divergence in Corporate FinTech

The recent announcements from these three platforms highlight distinct strategic paths into the enterprise segment. Revolut is testing whether a digital franchise built heavily among small businesses can successfully capture large corporate accounts. Ramp is leveraging its automated expense and spend platform to absorb complex multi-currency finance functions. Adyen is proving that entrenched enterprise payment infrastructure naturally expands as global merchants push more transaction volume and operational channels onto a single consolidated platform.

As corporations continue to scale through multi-entity structures and cross-border expansion, financial technology providers that successfully integrate automated compliance, reconciliation, and treasury tools will capture an increasingly vital share of enterprise treasury operations.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.