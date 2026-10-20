Why the NBA is Adding a Matinee Game to Opening Day

For the first time, the NBA is opening a regular season with a matinee matchup, as the Boston Celtics visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, trying out an expanded opening-day schedule in partnership with NBC.

Boston and Detroit Tip off at ET Opening

ET opening tip between Boston and Detroit.

Breaking Tradition at Little Caesars Arena

Traditionally, the league has relied on a two-game slate to kick off a new campaign—featuring a banner-raising ceremony for the reigning champions and a high-profile nightcap. Last year, the schedule featured the 2025 champion Thunder hosting the Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by a Lakers-Warriors clash at 10 p.m. ET starring Luka Dončić, LeBron James, and Steph Curry. But following an electrifying postseason and a busy offseason filled with star player movement, the league opted to shake up the blueprint for the 2026–27 campaign.

SI’s YouTube channel

According to Sports Illustrated, this scheduling shift is an intentional experiment during the second season of the league’s 11-year broadcasting rights deal. The objective is clear: capitalize on the momentum generated by the thrilling Knicks-Spurs Finals and an active summer in the front offices by expanding NBC’s game offerings on opening day. Adding a third contest to the slate without overlapping the New York Knicks’ championship banner-raising ceremony at Madison Square Garden required creative staggering, leading directly to the 3 p.m. ET afternoon start in Detroit.

Capitalizing on Baseball’s Opening Day Blueprint

Starting a major sports season with afternoon contests is a tried-and-true formula in other leagues. Major League Baseball has long established its holiday-like feel by kicking off Opening Day with 1 p.m. ET games running deep into the night. By bringing this staggered multi-game cadence to professional basketball, the league is testing whether a daytime tip can capture a similar broad audience.

The strategic timing offers clear structural advantages. International fans avoid staying up deep into the night to watch marquee action, while afternoon viewers gain an immediate distraction. While a 3 p.m. ET Celtics-Pistons clash might not draw the raw peak viewership numbers of a traditional 8 p.m. ET prime-time window, the broader tripleheader setup ensures that NBC maintains eyeballs on its network across the entire afternoon and evening. The experiment begins in earnest as the first whistle blows in Detroit.

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