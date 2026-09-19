Why Young Adults in Southeast Europe Are Staying Home Longer

In Greece, leaving the family nest is no longer just a milestone of adulthood; it has become an economic luxury few can afford. According to recent data highlighted by To Vima, young Greeks remain in their parental homes far longer than their European peers, a trend driven primarily by skyrocketing real estate costs and stagnant wages.

The Economic Trap of High Rents and Stagnant Wages

The Hellenic real estate market has created a formidable barrier for young adults trying to establish independence. As eKathimerini reports, high rents keep young Greeks home much longer than the European Union average. While the broader EU average sees young people leaving their family homes around 26.3 years of age, Southern and Eastern European nations tell a starkly different economic story.

It is a forced adaptation to severe housing affordability pressures. Entry-level salaries in Greece have failed to keep pace with the dramatic climb in urban rental prices, particularly in economic hubs like Athens and Thessaloniki.

A Regional Crisis Across Southern and Eastern Europe

Greece is far from an outlier in this demographic bottleneck. Across the region, young adults face remarkably similar structural roadblocks. According to Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), young Bulgarians leave their parents’ homes at nearly 28 years of age. Meanwhile, reporting from Sloboden Pecat shows that young people in Macedonia remain in their family homes until an average age of 30.7.

Cyprus shares this exact economic strain. As the Cyprus Mail notes, affordability struggles keep young Cypriots at home.

Broader Policy Ripple Effects and Future Outlook

What are your thoughts on how housing markets are reshaping adulthood across Europe? Share your perspective in the comments below.