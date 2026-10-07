Wichita Man Convicted of First-Degree Murder in 2019 Death of 2-Year-Old Boy

A Sedgwick County jury has convicted a 38-year-old Wichita man of first-degree murder, child abuse, and aggravated child endangerment in connection with the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, Jacob Aviles, as reported by KWCH.

Bernardo Gonzalez-Mejia was found guilty following a seven-day trial presided over by District Judge Eric Williams. Jurors returned their verdict after approximately three hours of deliberation. Gonzalez-Mejia, who was the boyfriend of the child’s mother at the time, remained in custody following the trial pending his upcoming sentencing.

Police Investigate Death of Two-Year-Old Jacob Aviles

Emergency medical personnel and Wichita police officers were dispatched to a Wichita residence on September 29, 2019, when Wichita authorities investigated an unresponsive child. Two-year-old Jacob Aviles was pronounced dead at the scene. According to investigators, Gonzalez-Mejia was caring for the toddler at the time of the incident.

Authorities subsequently charged both Gonzalez-Mejia and the child’s mother, Stephanie Aviles, in connection with the toddler’s death. Court records show that Stephanie Aviles faced a separate trial before a Sedgwick County jury, which convicted her of first-degree murder and related charges in July 2025. Her punishment was handed down in September 2025, consisting of life imprisonment without parole eligibility for 25 years, alongside an extra 41 months.

Photo: kwch.com

Jury Finds Gonzalez-Mejia Guilty of First-Degree Murder

The trial for Gonzalez-Mejia concluded after seven days of court proceedings before District Judge Eric Williams. The jury deliberated for about three hours before delivering guilty verdicts on all counts, including first-degree murder, child abuse, and aggravated child endangerment.

District Judge Eric Williams scheduled the sentencing hearing for Gonzalez-Mejia on December 14. The defendant continues to be held in custody pending that court appearance.