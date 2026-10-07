Wing Stars announces Yi-li and six members leave team after three years

On October 7, 2026, the Taiwan Professional Baseball League’s Wing Stars shocked fans by announcing a massive roster shakeup, confirming that seven members—including breakout social media phenomenon Yi-Li—will leave the cheerleading squad following the conclusion of the current baseball season.

The Departure: Wing Stars officially announced that seven original members, including superstar Yi-Li, Li-Le, Chu-0, Ai-Lin, Huang Cheng-Cheng, Hsiao-Wen, and Chuan-Chuan, are leaving the squad.

The Farewell: Yi-Li published an emotional farewell message on Facebook, thanking her agency, Kuei-Tien Creative, and her fans for three years of support.

The Speculation: Unconfirmed industry reports suggest Yi-Li’s next career move may involve a transfer to a northern team, specifically the Rakuten Monkeys, though no official contract has been finalized.

The Mass Departure of Wing Stars

Alongside the league’s breakout star Yi-Li, the exit list includes Li-Le, Chu-0, Ai-Lin, Huang Cheng-Cheng, Hsiao-Wen, and Chuan-Chuan. According to official statements from the organization, these members are concluding a three-year journey that began with the team’s inaugural auditions.

The agency and team management released statements thanking the departing performers for their dedication during home games and promotional events over the past three seasons, wishing them well as they pursue new opportunities outside the TSG Hawks organization.

Yi-Li Bids Farewell to Kaohsiung and Fans

The exit of Yi-Li—whose real name is Chao Yi-Li—marks the end of an era for modern Taiwanese baseball culture. Rising to national prominence via her viral performances of the “Yeh Pao-ti” cheering anthem, she transformed from a rookie civilian into one of the most recognizable entertainment figures in the sport. UDN reported that the dancer addressed her followers directly through social media following the team’s public announcement.

Photo: 台灣達人秀TTshow

“Three years ago, as an ordinary person, I stepped into this world because of a chance opportunity,” Yi-Li wrote in a lengthy public statement. She emphasized her deep connection to Kaohsiung, noting that cheering for her hometown team brought her immense pride. While industry observers previously noted a recent emotional moment on the field where she was seen tearing up in front of cheering supporters—an incident her management later clarified was sparked by fan support rather than a planned exit—she has now officially confirmed her departure. Regarding her future, she stated that she will take time to reflect before announcing her next career steps to the public.

Industry Rumors and Future Destinations

As the dust settles on the Wing Stars announcement, baseball and entertainment circles are speculating heavily on where the departing talent will land. JUKSY 街星 highlighted that rumors regarding Yi-Li’s potential move to a northern franchise, specifically the Rakuten Monkeys, have circulated widely among supporters. Speculation intensified due to connections between her management network and the Rakuten organization, alongside her expanding commercial portfolio.

Photo: UDN

However, industry analysts stress that no formal contracts have been officially signed or announced by competing ballclubs. The simultaneous exit of seven performers leaves a significant talent vacuum for the TSG Hawks’ entertainment division, forcing the organization to prepare for substantial rebuilding ahead of the upcoming player and cheerleader recruitment cycles.

Metric / Detail Wing Stars Roster Update Announcement Date October 7, 2026 Total Departing Members 7 Members Key Departing Talent Yi-Li, Li-Le, Chu-0, Ai-Lin, Huang Cheng-Cheng, Hsiao-Wen, Chuan-Chuan Tenure Completed 3 Years (Inaugural Generation)

For now, the mass exit underscores the volatile, high-visibility nature of modern sports entertainment talent management, where individual performers often achieve star power that extends far beyond the traditional boundaries of a single ballclub.