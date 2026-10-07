Woman dies after fatal stabbing outside Malmö grocery store

Fatal Knife Attack Outside Malmö Grocery Store

A woman has died following a knife attack outside a grocery store in the Hyllie district of Malmö, prompting an ongoing police investigation and the arrest of a man in his 50s. The violent incident unfolded shortly after 10 a.m., when emergency services received reports of a serious crime near the local retail area.

According to reports, the victim was unready for the assault when the suspect approached her from behind and inflicted multiple stab wounds. First responders transported the injured woman to a hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Police confirmed that her next of kin have been notified of the tragedy.

Bystanders Detain Suspect in Retail Parking Area

Before law enforcement arrived at the retail parking area, members of the public intervened to stop the assailant. Witnesses at the scene reportedly performed a citizen’s arrest, detaining the suspect until officers reached the location.

Police have not officially confirmed all details regarding the citizen intervention, but investigators verified that a man in his 50s was taken into custody at the scene on suspicion of carrying out the attack. Authorities maintained a heavy presence in the neighborhood throughout the day to secure evidence and establish a timeline of events.

Witness Interviews and Surveillance Review Underway

Investigators are currently working to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the fatal stabbing. Police representatives stated that multiple witnesses have been identified and are scheduled for formal interviews regarding what they observed.

“What I have received is that there have been witnesses who have seen the incident who will be heard,” said police spokesperson Tamara Fuentes regarding the ongoing witness testimony.

In addition to gathering eyewitness accounts, law enforcement officials are reviewing potential video evidence from the area. “If there is camera material, that will also be looked at more closely,” Fuentes added concerning digital surveillance in the vicinity.

Forensic Teams Secure the Hyllie Neighborhood

Police remain stationed at the location in Hyllie as forensic teams and investigators continue their work to determine the motive and full circumstances surrounding the attack.