Woman Found Dead in Tucumán: Partner Arrested Hiding Under Bed with Bloodstains

Yudith Nazarena Jerez, a 36-year-old woman, was found dead on a Monday inside her home in Graneros, Tucumán. Police subsequently arrested her partner of about 15 years, Pablo Salvador Pitali, after discovering him hiding under a bed with bloodstains, prompting an active homicide investigation by local judicial authorities.

Understanding the Forensic and Public Health Investigation

The victim was discovered by her brother at approximately 12:15 p.m. inside a residence in the La Cañada settlement. Upon notification, local law enforcement and emergency medical personnel arrived at the property, where paramedics formally established the absence of vital signs.

The Unidad Fiscal Especializada en Homicidios del Centro Judicial de Concepción, subrogated by prosecutor Carlos Sale, deployed the Equipo Científico de Investigaciones Fiscales (ECIF) to perform rigorous forensic pathology protocols. Investigators must evaluate the exact mechanism of trauma. While it was reported that suspect Pablo Salvador Pitali made spontaneous statements regarding a firearm, local police commissioner Alfredo Cecenarro confirmed that a dermotest was administered to detect gunshot residue, though the suspected weapon had not been recovered at the initial scene.

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Clinical Takeaway and Domestic Risk Assessment

In this case, local authorities found no prior formal complaints of gender-based violence filed by Jerez against Pitali, and neighbors noted no history of physical altercations, though verbal disputes regarding their shared butcher shop business had occurred.

The couple’s 10-year-old daughter was attending school at the time of the incident and was subsequently placed under the care of family members with active intervention from the Dirección de Niñez, Adolescencia y Familia (Dinayf), ensuring psychological and psychopedagogical triage.

Investigation Parameter Current Status Responsible Agency Forensic Autopsy Ordered to determine exact cause of death Equipo Científico de Investigaciones Fiscales (ECIF) Suspect Custody Awaiting formal charges Unidad Fiscal Especializada en Homicidios Minor Protection Receiving psychological support Dinayf & Family Services

Judicial Timeline and Evidentiary Thresholds

The legal progression moves forward under strict evidentiary standards. The initial apprehension of Pitali, who was located hiding beneath a bed with blood on his clothing, does not automatically constitute a formal homicide charge until comprehensive forensic results are finalized. The prosecution scheduled a formal charge formulation hearing to present its working hypothesis to the judiciary.

Investigators continue to analyze all physical evidence recovered from the property in Graneros. The forthcoming autopsy report remains the definitive clinical instrument required by the prosecution to establish the precise time and pathological cause of death, shifting the investigation from preliminary containment to definitive legal adjudication.

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