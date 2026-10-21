Womble Bond Dickinson Launches Womble AI Labs for Legal Tech Solutions

Transatlantic law firm Womble Bond Dickinson has launched ‘Womble AI Labs’, an in-house initiative dedicated to building artificial intelligence solutions for structured, repeatable legal and administrative tasks, Artificial Lawyer reported.

Operational Takeaways for Legal Technology

Leadership and Placement: The new lab is led by Chief AI and Technology Officer Chad Ergun and operates directly within the firm’s IT function.

The new lab is led by Chief AI and Technology Officer Chad Ergun and operates directly within the firm’s IT function. Targeted Use Cases: Initial development focuses on regulatory monitoring, document generation and packaging, contract review, lifecycle management, and early-stage legal assessments.

Initial development focuses on regulatory monitoring, document generation and packaging, contract review, lifecycle management, and early-stage legal assessments. Firmwide Adoption: The initiative complements the firm’s existing AI Champions network, which has onboarded more than 200 professionals since early 2026, and a training program developed with Berkeley Law Executive Education.

Embedding Innovation Into 150 Years of Practice

Announced as the firm marks its 150th anniversary, Womble AI Labs intends to design bespoke applications tailored to specific business challenges alongside the firm’s Applied AI team. This engineering unit comprises machine learning specialists, AI engineers, and legal engineers working directly alongside attorneys to build practical workflows.

“As we celebrate the firm’s 150th anniversary this year and look toward the future, this initiative reflects our commitment to embracing new technologies while continuing to evolve how we deliver value to our clients,” Merrick Benn, Chair and CEO of Womble Bond Dickinson (US), stated in the firm’s October 20, 2026 announcement.

Photo: womblebonddickinson.com

According to Chad Ergun, Chief AI and Technology Officer, the initiative has already impacted internal processes. “Through extensive engagement with our attorneys and clients, we’re able to develop technology solutions that are designed around actual workflows,” Ergun noted, emphasizing that the tools require no additional software licenses or advanced training while adhering to strict security standards.

Scaling Adoption Across 42 Offices

The establishment of AI Labs builds upon prior infrastructure put in place by the 1,300-lawyer firm across its 42 UK and US offices. The firm launched an AI Champions network in early 2026, drawing over 200 participants from every department to share use cases and guide peer adoption. Personnel also participate in an AI Training Program featuring a course titled “Generative AI for the Legal Profession,” developed and delivered by Berkeley Law Executive Education.

Initiative Component Leadership & Structure Operational Focus Womble AI Labs Led by Chad Ergun; embedded in IT Document generation, contract review, regulatory monitoring AI Champions Initiative Network of 200+ professionals (launched early 2026) Peer adoption, advanced training, use-case sharing AI Training Program Delivered via Berkeley Law Executive Education Role-specific skills for responsible daily AI integration

Upcoming Showcase at Legal Innovators UK

The firm’s broader technology strategy will be featured at the upcoming Legal Innovators UK Conference, scheduled for November 4 and 5, 2026, at the Minster Building in London. Day One of the conference centers on law firms, while Day Two addresses the corporate in-house legal sector, providing a platform for firms to discuss the current state of legal technology implementation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.