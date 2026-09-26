World Pharmacists Day: Call to Integrate DRC Pharmacies into Universal Health Coverage

Marking World Pharmacists Day on September 25, the Conseil national des pharmaciens de la RDC (CNOP) called for community and hospital pharmacies to be fully integrated into the national public health framework and Universal Health Coverage (UHC), stressing their essential role in medicine distribution and primary healthcare equity.

The professional leadership of the Democratic Republic of Congo has raised a critical structural concern. Without formal integration into the national healthcare reimbursement scheme, community pharmacies risk remaining disconnected from public health initiatives, leaving millions vulnerable to fragmented medical care.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Gateway to Care: Community pharmacies serve as the final touchpoint in the pharmaceutical supply chain, acting as the primary interface between complex health systems and everyday citizens.

Community pharmacies serve as the final touchpoint in the pharmaceutical supply chain, acting as the primary interface between complex health systems and everyday citizens. Primary Care Recognition: Formal inclusion enables pharmacists to function as core primary healthcare providers, participating directly in disease prevention and patient monitoring.

The Strategic Role of Community Pharmacies in Universal Health Coverage

During the official commemoration of World Pharmacists Day, Glorry Panzu, honorary president of the CNOP, highlighted the indispensable nature of community and hospital pharmacies. Operating at the grassroots level, these establishments do more than distribute therapeutics; they anchor the entire public health infrastructure. “L’officine de pharmacie peut être considérée comme un maillon stratégique de la CSU puisqu’elle rapproche le médicament du citoyen, assure la qualité et favorise l’équité d’accès,” Panzu stated regarding Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Without regulatory backing and structural integration, national health coverage programs risk critical failures in patient accessibility.

Expanding on this clinical necessity, Panzu emphasized that community pharmacies represent the mirror of a nation’s entire healthcare framework rather than mere commercial dispensaries. Operating on the front lines of patient care, these facilities bridge the gap between clinical diagnosis and therapeutic execution. When regulatory frameworks fail to incorporate them, the downstream consequence is incomplete patient management and persistent vulnerabilities in public health delivery.

Healthcare Pillar Current Operational Status Proposed Integration Goal Distribution Chain Fragmented retail points with variable regulatory oversight. Standardized final contact point ensuring drug authenticity and safety. Universal Health Coverage Exclusion from official reimbursement models. Inclusion of dispensary-delivered medications in health insurance schemes. Primary Care Network Operated primarily as commercial entities. Formal recognition as frontline primary care and prevention providers.

Key Recommendations for the National Health Infrastructure

To bridge the systemic gap between policy and patient bedside, the CNOP leadership has laid out specific structural reforms for the Congolese government. These recommendations focus on modernizing infrastructure and expanding the clinical scope of pharmacy professionals across the country.

The primary recommendations include officially recognizing pharmacists as frontline primary care providers, implementing digital inventory and prescription tracking systems, and integrating dispensary-dispensed therapeutics into national health insurance reimbursement frameworks. The proposal also calls for targeted capacity-building programs to strengthen community health competencies and essential medicine management among practicing pharmacists.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The theme for this year’s global observance—"Giving pharmacists the power to act for a healthy future"—underscores the urgent mandate to elevate the profession. By formally integrating pharmacies into the national public health architecture, health authorities can secure stronger disease prevention protocols, protect drug supply chains, and guarantee equitable access to care for all citizens.