WVU Basketball Sets Ballin at Woodburn Event for Oct. 15

West Virginia University is gearing up for the return of a campus tradition to kick off the collegiate hoops calendar. The athletic department announced that both the men’s and women’s basketball programs will host the upcoming Ballin’ at Woodburn preseason celebration on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7:00 p.m., bringing the festivities directly to Woodburn Circle on the downtown campus.

Admission to the outdoor preseason tip-off is free, with entry beginning at 6 p.m. To accommodate the expected crowds, parking will be available free of charge starting at 5 p.m. in nearby short-term university lots as well as the Mountainlair parking garage.

Interactive Fan Activities and Team Introductions

The evening’s lineup features food trucks, a live DJ, and an emcee to keep the energy high across the campus grounds. Attendees can expect official team introductions for both squads, interactive on-site competitions pairing fans directly with players, and live interviews conducted with staff/players.

Photo: wvsportsnow.com

Adding to the spirit of the evening, the WVU cheerleaders and dance team are scheduled to deliver special performances. The formal programming will conclude with a dedicated 30-minute autograph session, offering supporters a chance to meet members of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Ticket Sales and Upcoming Preseason Logistics

Further logistical details will be released by the university in the weeks leading up to the October event.

In the meantime, season tickets for both the men’s and women’s campaigns remain available for purchase through the official West Virginia University Athletics ticketing portals.