Yella Beezy Capital Murder Trial Rescheduled for October 26 in Dallas

Yella Beezy’s Capital Murder Trial Postponed to October 26 in Dallas Courtroom

The capital murder trial of Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has hit a procedural roadblock. Dallas County Judge Chika Anyiam officially rescheduled the proceedings to October 26, 2026, granting a defense motion for continuance that upends an expected jury selection timeline.

Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway, faces capital murder charges tied to the 2020 killing of fellow Dallas rapper MO3, legally named Melvin Noble. While jury selection was initially slated to begin on a Monday, the delayed start grants both legal teams breathing room to process trial transcripts and coordinate scheduling.

Untangling the Co-Defendant’s Trial Record

The primary driver behind the continuance involves the recent legal fate of a co-defendant. Kewon White, identified by prosecutors as the gunman who fatally shot Noble during an ambush on Interstate 35, was convicted of capital murder earlier this month and sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors contend that Conway arranged Noble’s killing by hiring White, alleging a longstanding dispute fueled the violence.

According to KERA News reporting by Dylan Duke, defense attorneys argued during the morning hearing that reviewing the trial record of White is essential. Court reporters estimate needing approximately 30 days to complete the transcript of White’s trial. Prosecutor Tommy Adams acknowledged the necessity of the record during court arguments, noting that the defense requires adequate time to analyze the prior testimony before proceedings commence.

“We do see that there is a legitimate reason and need for both sides to have it,” Adams stated during the hearing, emphasizing the shared goal of ensuring a fair trial.

Navigating Expert Witness Availability and Legal Teams

Beyond awaiting White’s trial transcripts, Conway’s defense team cited scheduling conflicts involving expert witnesses who were unavailable during the original trial window. Judge Anyiam instructed both the defense and prosecution to collaborate with the court coordinator to lock in the new October 26 start date, ensuring that all necessary parties can appear.

The courtroom showdown features legal representation on both sides. Conway is defended by a team comprising attorneys Toby Shook, Michael Mowla, and John Gussio. Meanwhile, the State of Texas is represented by Dallas County prosecutors Tommy Adams, Ricardo Vela, and Sharonda Davis. A third defendant, Devin Brown, also faces capital murder charges connected to the same highway ambush that claimed the life of the 28-year-old Noble.

Conway has maintained a plea of not guilty and denied any involvement in Noble’s death, remaining legally presumed innocent unless prosecutors establish proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

What are your thoughts on how co-defendant convictions impact subsequent high-profile trials? Let us know in the comments below.