Yoshihiro Togashi Halts Deadline Work to Focus on Manga

Manga creator Yoshihiro Togashi announced on his official X account that he will turn down all future work requests carrying deadlines once he clears his current obligations, shifting his full schedule toward completing his own manuscripts. The update arrives following a ten-chapter run.

The decision directly impacts the production of commemorative color illustrations, promotional artwork, and external commissions. Togashi stated that physical and mental health issues prompted the restriction, noting that he will announce any future resumption of work on his personal projects directly through social media.

The Bottom Line

The Creator’s Focus: Yoshihiro Togashi is halting all deadline-driven commissions and external art requests to prioritize the Hunter x Hunter manga.

Yoshihiro Togashi is halting all deadline-driven commissions and external art requests to prioritize the Hunter x Hunter manga. Current Status: The series entered a hiatus in early September 2026 after publishing 10 chapters, though manuscripts are already completed through Chapter 428.

The series entered a hiatus in early September 2026 after publishing 10 chapters, though manuscripts are already completed through Chapter 428. Health Context: Chronic back pain and prior surgical treatments continue to shape the author’s unconventional, non-weekly production schedule.

Health Limitations Force Art Commission Halt

Togashi outlined the restriction on his official X account, explaining that the physical and mental toll of managing external deadlines alongside his primary serialization has become unsustainable. “Due to a combination of physical and mental health issues, I’ve decided that after completing the work I’m currently committed to, I will turn down all future requests that come with deadlines and prioritize working on my own manuscripts,” Togashi wrote. Once those remaining obligations are finished, the author will halt the production of color illustrations, promotional assets, and commemorative artwork.

The adjustment follows a long history of production changes necessitated by the creator’s health. Togashi has suffered from severe chronic back pain for years, a condition that previously prevented him from sitting in a chair for over two years and required him to draw while lying on his back. Following back surgery in 2024, the author adopted alternative batch-release formats to sustain the manga’s publication without returning to a grueling weekly schedule.

Manuscript Progress and Publication Timeline

The latest Hunter x Hunter run began on June 29 with Chapter 411, marking the series’ return from an absence of nearly two years. The manga published ten chapters before stepping back on the schedule in early September 2026. While an official return date has not been announced, updates from the author indicate that manuscripts through Chapter 428 are already complete, suggesting that the next wave of chapters is substantially prepared.

Volume sales have experienced sharp fluctuations alongside the intermittent release schedule. Compiled Volume 39 released earlier in the year to coincide with the manga’s return, crossing 1 million copies sold in July. Sales for the volume subsequently dropped to 175,449 copies in August as the publication cycle paused once again.

Milestone / Release Date / Period Key Detail Latest Hiatus Began Early September 2026 Followed a 10-chapter run starting with Chapter 411 on June 29. Completed Manuscripts Reported via X Chapters finalized through Chapter 428. Volume 39 Sales Peak July Surpassed 1 million copies sold following the manga’s return. Volume 39 August Sales August Recorded 175,449 copies as publication temporarily halted.

Current Story Arc and Narrative Progression

The manga remains anchored in the Succession Contest arc. The storyline follows Kurapika as he infiltrates a royal succession war among the Kakin Empire’s princes aboard the Black Whale, a massive transport ship heading toward the Dark Continent. The intricate political maneuvering and expansive ensemble cast have defined the series’ current narrative phase, demanding intensive focus from the author as production continues.

Togashi noted that he will share updates regarding future manuscript progress directly on his X account once his existing commitments are fully cleared.