YouTube Create for iPhone: Features, AI Tools, and Review

YouTube Create, Google’s official mobile editing application designed to streamline content production for both short- and long-form video, has established a steady presence on the Apple App Store, offering iPhone users a robust suite of transitions, audio tools, and automated editing features.

Bringing Google’s Editing Suite to Apple Devices

Available for download on the App Store, YouTube Create is engineered for devices running iOS 17 or later, specifically supporting the iPhone XR and newer hardware iterations. Weighing in at 256.2 MB, the application provides creators with a native mobile workspace to combine clips, trim footage, and apply dynamic styling without requiring desktop-tier software. The tool currently holds a 4.6 out of 5-star rating across more than 3,200 user ratings on the platform, reflecting widespread engagement since its rollout.

Google has structured the application around essential editing workflows, enabling users to merge video, photos, and audio in a single timeline. Editors can choose from over 40 distinct transitions, adjust playback speeds, and utilize an array of more than 60 visual effects and customizable filters to manage color grading, saturation, and exposure levels. For creative customization, the app includes hundreds of animated text fonts alongside an integrated library of stickers, GIFs, and emojis.

AI Integration and Audio Management

Beyond manual timeline controls, YouTube Create incorporates automated and artificial intelligence-driven functions designed to accelerate production pipelines. The software features an AI-assisted editing option intended to help turn raw footage into a polished initial draft, alongside a one-tap auto-captioning tool available in select languages. Additional utility functions include automated background removal through cropping and chroma key tools, as well as template-based organization.

Audio production receives substantial focus within the application. Creators can access thousands of royalty-free songs and sound effects sourced directly from the YouTube Shorts music library. The app also supports direct voiceover recording, automated beat synchronization, and an audio cleanup utility designed to filter out ambient background noise during editing sessions.

User Reception and Practical Performance

Feedback on the App Store highlights varied experiences regarding performance and stability. Users such as SamaKaze, reviewing the app in December 2025, noted that the application operated smoothly even on older hardware like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, praising its accessibility for quick mobile uploads. Conversely, other reviews point toward stability hurdles; some users reported encountering persistent loading screens or interface locks when attempting to import media files, pointing to ongoing software optimization challenges as Google continues to push out updates and refine the platform’s core architecture.

Export Capabilities and Sharing Ecosystem

Once editing is complete, the application accommodates multiple aspect ratios—including vertical, horizontal, and square formats—allowing creators to reconfigure projects for different distribution channels. Users can export finished videos in resolutions up to 4K at 60 frames per second. Furthermore, the platform features direct integration with Google’s ecosystem, enabling creators to publish edited content straight to their YouTube channels.