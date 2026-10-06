Yuma Arizona Temple Prepares for Utility Work Following City Approvals

Preparatory utility and infrastructure work will soon begin on the Yuma Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, following approvals secured from the city of Yuma, Arizona, Church News reported.

Workers Install Utility Infrastructure for Yuma Temple

The initial phase of development focuses on land grading and the installation of underground utility infrastructure. Workers will connect water, sewer, and electrical systems directly to the city’s existing municipal infrastructure.

A formal date to start construction on the temple has not yet been announced, according to an Oct. 5 news release published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The Yuma temple was originally announced on April 7, 2024, by then-Church President Russell M. Nelson as one of 15 locations identified at the close of the April 2024 general conference.

Yuma Temple Will Occupy a 7-Acre Site

The Yuma temple was announced the same year as another Arizona temple project in Queen Creek, which followed six months later. According to previously released architectural plans, the Yuma facility will be a single-story structure encompassing approximately 18,500 square feet, accompanied by an ancillary building on the grounds.

The sacred edifice will occupy a 7-acre site situated at the corner of East 36th Street and South 8 East Avenue in Yuma. Located in the southwest corner of the state, the property sits 7 miles from California and 17 miles from Mexico.

Growth of Temples and Membership Across Arizona

Arizona currently contains nine total temples, comprising six dedicated facilities and three in various stages of planning. The operational temples include Mesa, dedicated in 1927, alongside Snowflake (2002), The Gila Valley (2010), Gilbert (2014), Phoenix (2014), and Tucson (2017).

Alongside Yuma, temples are currently planned for Queen Creek, which was announced in 2024, and Flagstaff, announced in 2025. Members of the Church first preached the restored gospel in Arizona during the 1850s, with exploration parties surveying the area for potential settlement sites throughout the 1860s and 1870s.

Following those initial explorations, a large group of pioneers arrived in the spring of 1876 to establish four settlements. Fort Utah was established in the Salt River Valley in 1877 and later renamed Mesa, where the state’s first temple was eventually dedicated. Today, nearly 450,000 Latter-day Saints reside across Arizona, organized into more than 900 wards and branches.