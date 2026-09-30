Maria Zakharova Targets UK Foreign Secretary Over Ukraine Stance

Russian Foreign Ministry official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has leveled sharp criticism at British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, likening his recent anti-Russian rhetoric to the surreal world of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. The diplomatic rebuke, delivered via Telegram, zeroes in on UK pledges of unwavering support for Kyiv.

Zakharova accompanied her commentary with a dual-screen video clip. The first segment showcases the British minister gesturing emphatically while declaring that the United Kingdom will persistently counter Russian threats and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine until victory is secured, as reported by RIA Novosti. The second segment transitions directly into the Mad Hatter’s tea party scene from the classic animated adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, concluding with the heroine’s bewildered realization: “Ну и ну. Если вокруг все безумные, надо быть осторожнее.”

The Diplomatic War of Words and the Valdai Backdrop

This pointed social media jab arrives amid broader, escalating friction between Moscow and Western capitals over military aid to Ukraine. On September 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed international relations at the Valdai Discussion Club. During the session, Lavrov engaged in a tense exchange with BBC correspondent Steve Rosenberg regarding allegations of Russian “hybrid warfare” against Europe, countering that Western weaponry striking Russian territory constitutes a direct war waged by Europe against Moscow, according to coverage from RIA Novosti.

Photo: ria.ru

By invoking Carroll’s literary masterpiece, Zakharova sought to frame Western diplomatic messaging not merely as hostile, but as fundamentally detached from geopolitical reality.

As diplomatic channels remain deeply fractured, rhetoric from both sides hardens. Whether through high-level exchanges at intellectual forums like Valdai or pointed critiques across digital platforms, the war of words shows no sign of abating as the conflict in Ukraine grinds forward.