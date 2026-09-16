ZB1’s Ricky Responds to Backlash Over ‘Obsession’ Movie Comment

ZEROBASEONE member Ricky faced intense online backlash on September 15 and 16, 2026, after a screenshot circulated online showing his alleged reaction to the horror film OBSESSION, which features disturbing themes of abuse against a woman, with a translated comment calling the movie “cute.” Ricky subsequently addressed the controversy on social media, clarifying that his words were misinterpreted and that he meant the film was simply not as scary as anticipated.

The Bottom Line The Incident: ZEROBASEONE’s Ricky sparked a heated social media debate after a screenshot of his commentary on the abuse-themed horror film OBSESSION labeled the project “cute.”

ZEROBASEONE’s Ricky sparked a heated social media debate after a screenshot of his commentary on the abuse-themed horror film OBSESSION labeled the project “cute.” The Backlash: Netizens and fans quickly voiced concern and frustration over the perceived insensitivity, pointing out the film’s severe depiction of violence and abuse against women.

Netizens and fans quickly voiced concern and frustration over the perceived insensitivity, pointing out the film’s severe depiction of violence and abuse against women. The Defense & Clarification: Ricky took to social media to push back against the criticism, stating that his message was maliciously translated and that he was only commenting on the film’s lack of genuine scares.

Decoding the Fandom Firestorm Around ZEROBASEONE’s Ricky

In the fast-paced ecosystem of K-pop fandoms, the line between casual commentary and full-scale crisis management is razor-thin. By mid-September 2026, ZEROBASEONE member Ricky found himself squarely in the center of an online controversy after a translated social media interaction regarding the horror film OBSESSION began making the rounds.

Here is the kicker: OBSESSION is not your average supernatural thriller or campy midnight movie. The project is well-known among film buffs and horror enthusiasts for depicting severe, non-consensual abuse toward a female character—including visceral and disturbing scenes, such as one involving a character’s mouth being sewn shut with thread. Equating such heavy, violent subject matter with a dismissive or endearing term like “cute” immediately triggered an aggressive wave of digital outrage.

Weighing the Fan Outcry Versus Online Nuance

Social media reactions fractured almost instantly. Outspoken critics and disappointed fans took to timelines to voice their fatigue, linking the incident to prior online discourse. One viral post captured the prevailing frustration among certain segments of the fandom, noting the dark nature of the film’s plot points and questioning the judgment behind the public comment.

But the math tells a different story once context and direct clarifications enter the frame. While one side of the digital aisle amplified calls for accountability, a vocal counter-movement rushed to defend the ZEROBASEONE performer, pointing directly to his own subsequent statements as proof that the translation had missed the mark entirely.

Ricky Addresses the Accusations Directly

Recognizing the rapid escalation of the digital wildfire, Ricky addressed the brewing controversy on social media.

Instead of endorsing or trivializing the film’s graphic depiction of abuse, Ricky clarified that his intent was far more mundane: he simply meant that the movie failed to meet his expectations in the horror department and wasn’t as scary as anticipated. Pushing back against the wave of negative interpretations, Ricky added the pointed observation: “If you look at something with a dirty eye, everything is dirty,” suggesting that critics actively chose to read malice into a harmless observation about cinematic suspense.

Timeline of the OBSESSION Social Media Controversy Date Event Source Attribution September 15, 2026 Screenshot circulates showing ZEROBASEONE member Ricky’s reaction to horror film OBSESSION, sparking immediate backlash over the term “cute.” KpopHit / KpopInsider September 15–16, 2026 Fandom reactions divide online between criticism over perceived insensitivity and defense of the idol. KpopHit / Social Media Tracking September 16, 2026 Ricky addresses the accusations directly on social media, stating his words were maliciously misinterpreted and clarifying his intent. KpopHit / Direct Social Media Posts

The Wider Implications for Idol Media Literacy

Incidents like this highlight the precarious tightrope navigated by global pop stars in an era of instant machine translations and hyper-vigilant online communities. When physical borders dissolve via digital platforms, linguistic nuances and casual remarks are frequently stripped of their original context, turning standard media consumption into international public relations events.

Photo: kpophit.com

Whether this particular storm will blow over or leave a lasting mark on public perception largely depends on how swiftly management teams adapt to real-time translation slip-ups. For now, the episode serves as a stark reminder of the speed at which digital outrage moves—and how quickly a misunderstanding can overshadow an artist’s intended message.

Where do you stand on the digital crossfire? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.