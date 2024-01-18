Thursday, January 18, 2024

Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Health

practitioners massively use medications, some of which are banned

by archyde
written by archyde

2024-01-18 11:30:47
Ultra-trailers, September 2, 2017 in Courmayeur, Italy, during the 15th edition of the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB). JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

Trail runners are not superhuman, let it be said! To overcome the endless races with intoxicating altitude differences that they inflict on themselves, improve performance and alleviate inflammation, pain and/or fatigue, they resort massively to substances authorized or not by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

This is the conclusion of the scientific study entitled “Prevalence of medication use among ultra-endurance athletes” which examined medication intake among enthusiasts of these extreme mass events, carrying out the very first hidden collection of individual urine samples in competition, at the start of four of the events of the 2017 edition of the world renowned Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB), born in Chamonix (Haute-Savoie) twenty years ago, and which brings together thousands of competitors each year.

According to the results, published this Thursday, January 18 by the American journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, 49.8% of the 412 individual urine samples analyzed, or almost one in two, contained at least one medicinal substance. And 16.3% of them – or one in six – contained one or more substances appearing on the list of products prohibited by WADA at the time, therefore subject to sanction in the event of a doping control.

Respect for anonymity

All of the samples were taken furtively but while respecting the anonymity of the participants, at the start of the Orsières-Champex-Chamonix race (55 km and 3,500 m of elevation gain), of the Courmayeur-Champex-Chamonix ( 101 km and 6,100 m of elevation gain), In the footsteps of the Dukes of Savoie (119 km and 7,250 m of elevation gain) and the UTMB (170 km and 10,000 m of elevation gain).

Read the report: Article reserved for our subscribers Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc: from exhaustion to intoxication, “that’s what Ultra is, it’s a roller coaster”

Coordinated by the National Ski and Mountaineering School (ENSA), in partnership with the organizers of the UTMB, the University of Grenoble Alpes, the French anti-doping laboratory, in Orsay (Essonne), and its Italian counterpart, in Rome , as well as the universities of Lyon-I, Rome and Lausanne (Switzerland) and the hospitals of Chambéry, Geneva (Switzerland) and Aosta (Italy), this study was carried out with the implicit consent of the competitors.

Their registration form commits them, in fact, to “accept urine, blood, hair and/or saliva samples and associated analyzes requested by the organization’s medical commission”as well as to accept the anonymous use of this data “for research purposes”.

Six urinals equipped with sensors

You have 70% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

1705600178
#practitioners #massively #medications #banned

0 comment
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Economy

The Pimkie brand will close 36 additional stores

by archyde
written by archyde

2024-01-18 15:11:00


Mbad news for hundreds of employees. After announcing last year the elimination of 63 stores by 2027, the Pimkie chain added 36 additional stores to this list this Thursday, January 18. According to information from Echoes, 239 positions are added to the 257 which were already planned to be eliminated by the PSE, including 42 within the head office. The announcement was made in the morning, Thursday January 18, at the Villeneuve-d’Ascq headquarters.

Dozens of stores should therefore close the curtain permanently, a sign of the company’s difficulties in maintaining its restructuring plan. “Pimkie is forced to accelerate its savings plan,” recognizes the company, relayed by Le Figarodenouncing “the economic context, inflation, and a drop in attendance at points of sale” in recent months.

READ ALSO André, Kookaï, Gap…: the reasons for a massacreDuring the year 2023, 23 stores, out of the 196 of the women’s fashion chain, went out of business.

« Reach out to customers »

“We no longer have the clothing supply we need and we are having trouble winning back our customers,” regrets Marie-Annick Merceur, member of the CFDT Pimkie, in the columns of the newspaper. However, management is hoping for a second wind after this bad patch. READ ALSO Habitat: the end of the baby boomers’ favorite brand “Our transformation plan aims to reinvent the Pimkie experience and work on its desirability among 18-25 year olds. A new concept will open in the coming weeks,” assures Élodie Chelle, deputy general director of Pimkie, in a press release. This promise does not cure the anxiety of employees who fear seeing Pimkie end up in liquidation, like many French brands recently like Camaïeu, Naf Naf or even André.


1705600120
#Pimkie #brand #close #additional #stores

0 comment
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Entertainment

Company’s intention to join the NY Stock Exchange faces opposition

by archyde
written by archyde

2024-01-18 17:38:01

BRASILIA (AP) — In recent weeks, lawmakers in the United States and Britain have sent letters to the Securities and Exchange Commission warning against listing JBS, the meatpacking company. largest in the world—on the New York Stock Exchange.

Trading on the world’s largest stock exchange would give JBS, which submitted its application in July, access to more capital and improve its credibility. But lawmakers, along with environmental groups, argue that expanding its capital would allow the company — responsible for much of the deforestation in the Amazon rainforest — to cause even more damage.

“Dozens of news and NGO reports have shown that JBS is linked to greater destruction of forests and other ecosystems than any other company in Brazil. “The company has repeatedly stated that it will eliminate deforestation, but has not taken meaningful steps to do so,” says the letter from 15 US senators, published last week.

The US letter, signed by Democrats and Republicans, comes days after a similar letter from 11 British lawmakers that said allowing JBS to raise capital from shareholders “contradicts global efforts by governments and companies to take action to mitigate climate change.” and to “preserve essential natural habitats.”

A spokesman for the SEC, which has regulatory oversight over the New York Stock Exchange, said they do not comment on individual filings. JBS and the New York Stock Exchange did not respond to questions.

The dispute highlights the connection between finance and various drivers of climate change, such as deforestation. It also raises questions about claims that a company is committed to improving its environmental record.

Two-thirds of Amazon deforestation is due to conversion to land for cattle grazing, according to the Brazilian government. JBS, which has the largest slaughter capacity in the region, buys thousands of illegally raised cows each year, according to audits by federal prosecutors.

In December, The Associated Press and Brazil’s Public Agency revealed that the state of Rondonia has sued JBS for purchasing cattle illegally raised in a protected area that has been damaged to the point of near-total destruction. According to court documents, the company accepted documents showing that cattle were going directly to the slaughterhouse from legally protected lands. The company declined to comment.

JBS has committed to making all livestock purchases traceable by 2025, and reaching net zero or equalizing all carbon emissions by 2040.

In 2020 it created the JBS Fund For the Amazon. The goal is to fund “long-term innovative initiatives that build on JBS SA’s legacy of conservation and sustainable development in the Amazon biome,” according to a document filed with the SEC.

In the three years since its creation, the JBS Amazon Fund has provided $15 million to 20 projects, according to its website. The company has committed a total of $51 million to the fund through next year.

Initiatives include cocoa cultivation integrated with trees; managed pirarucú fishing, a giant freshwater fish, and support for Forest Peoples Connection, which installs Starlink internet units donated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX in remote areas, such as indigenous communities.

It also gave money to two U.S.-based nonprofits: Forest Trends, and the Good Food Institute, which works to research local products, from Amazonian mushrooms to tucumá, a palm tree. local.

However, the contributions are minimal for the company. From 2021 to the final quarter of 2023, JBS’s net sales approached $209 billion, according to a company statement. This means that the amount disbursed for environmental projects so far represents 0.007% of JBS’s net sales during the same period.

The United States is the company’s largest market, with 51% of sales, followed by 27% in Brazil, where it employs about 270,000 people.

A previous attempt by JBS to join the New York Stock Exchange was thwarted amid a major corruption scandal in 2017, when the company admitted bribing hundreds of Brazilian politicians. In 2020, JBS paid the SEC $26.8 million for accounting irregularities at its US subsidiary Pilgrim’s Pride, one of the largest poultry producers in the country.

As JBS’s current application is examined, a prominent adviser who backed the sustainability fund is reconsidering his opinion. Carlos Nobre is an Earth scientist and co-author of five reports for the International Panel on Climate Change, the United Nations’ peak body on climate change.

Nobre, who sits on JBS’s board of directors, said he was disappointed with the company’s launch of a project aimed at supporting 3,500 small livestock farming families in the Amazon. JBS Sustainability Director Liège Vergili Correia promoted the project at COP28 in Dubai. At a cost of $20 million over the next few years, it is one of the fund’s largest.

“I only joined the fund because they assured me there would be no money for the cattle. Now they changed their mind,” she said in an interview with the AP.

Supporting small ranchers to increase their productivity helps preserve the Amazon, according to Andrea Azevedo, who heads the fund and helped create the project, known as JUNTOS.

“We have done tests and we have seen that the fund can also work with clear areas. Because if you take good care of these areas, you prevent people from cutting down more forests,” Azevedo told the AP. “We need to completely stop the deforestation of the Amazon, that is a fact.”

Azevedo worked most of his career with environmental groups and replied that he respects Nobre’s position, but other board members agreed with the fund about supporting cattle ranches. It’s a place for experimentation, regardless of JBS’s business strategy, he added.

Azevedo said the meat giant’s efforts to improve its environmental record are genuine. For example, he tries to identify livestock suppliers who hide the illegal origin of their animals and opens “green offices” to provide technical assistance in compliance with environmental legislation.

Glenn Hurowitz, CEO of Mighty Earth, one of the groups pushing for the SEC to reject the request, said it’s too big a risk.

“If JBS gains access to billions of dollars to expand its industrial meat operations, it will lead to more deforestation, more market manipulation, more human rights abuses and massive climate pollution,” he added. “The SEC should not allow this IPO to proceed.”

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage is supported by several private foundations. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

1705600060
#Companys #intention #join #Stock #Exchange #faces #opposition

0 comment
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Technology

Telegram gains single-view audios and videos, like WhatsApp

by archyde
written by archyde

2024-01-18 16:56:42

O Telegram today announced something new that, oddly enough, was first released by WhatsApp — an uninteresting reference, it’s true, but surprising because it doesn’t happen often.

I talk about the possibility of sending single-view voice and video messages. The feature works exactly as the name suggests and as it is already available in the Meta messenger. In other words, simply record an audio/video and select the single playback option. After being viewed once, the content disappears.

Voice and video messages can now be sent with single view — once played once, the message is automatically deleted.
To send a message as a single view, swipe up to lock recording and tap the single view icon. #TelegramTips

It is worth noting that, since last September, Telegram has allowed you to send photos and videos from the device’s gallery with a single view. In this way, the feature was expanded to content recorded by the app itself, such as audio and videos.

The option to limit audio and video playback is available when recording them in continuous mode, accessible by dragging the recording button upwards — which means you can also pause audio/video recordings and resume them before they are sent, as highlighted by the messenger on his official channel.

Although it has been possible to pause audio recording on Telegram for some time, it appears that the new feature has also been expanded to videos.

Telegram Messenger app icon
Telegram app iconTelegram app icon


1705599999
#Telegram #gains #singleview #audios #videos #WhatsApp

0 comment
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
News

Cathy Barriga: Total House Arrest Decree and Allegations of Fraud – Latest Updates and Analysis

by archyde
written by archyde

2024-01-18 16:56:50

Total house arrest The Ninth Guarantee Court of Santiago decreed, after the Eastern Prosecutor’s Office formalized the former mayor of Maipú, Cathy Barriga.

The hearing lasted for three days, where the background of the alleged fraud to the treasury and forgery and misuse of a public instrument was provided, which would amount to the amount of almost $31 billion.

The Public Ministry requested preventive prison For the former communal chief close to the UDI, the most burdensome precautionary measure in our legislation.

However, Judge Hugo Salgado rejected the request and decreed total house arrestas requested by Barriga’s defense.

Furthermore, it decreed its national roots and the prohibition on communicating with witnesses and the others involved in the case.

It was the lawyers of the former community leader who asked the court to determine total or partial house arrest for Barriga, because she is the caregiver of one of your children who has a medical problem.

Need for further research

Judge Hugo Salgado, when announcing his decision, indicated that many of the defenses’ allegations were valid and require investigation. For example, if the amount of $31 billion is a fraud, a deficit or a detriment.

Given this, he said that it is required greater precision regarding the amount that would have been defrauded from the State.

Along with this, he asserted that it should be investigated whether the public accounts that would have been falsified can be considered public instrumentsas the Prosecutor’s Office accuses.

“Doña Cathy knew about all these irregularities”

But, he highlighted the numerous testimonies What is there regarding how all the accused would have acted. For example, coercing workers to be able to obtain the money to finance the expenses of the Barriga administration.

And, in addition, Salgado pointed out that “Doña Cathy Barriga I knew about all these irregularities or all constant attempts to hide the deficit.”

To this, he added that, although there is a lack of precision and investigation to estimate whether the $31 billion can be attributed as fraud, The amount of money “is exorbitant.”

There is no danger to society or risk of flight

However, for the judge, Belly may not be a danger to society and commit new crimes, this because he has no record.

Along with this, he pointed out that “I do not see any serious antecedents of any threat that could be carried out,” regarding the statements of witnesses who they say they have been threatened not to testify against the former mayor.

Regarding the risk of escape, which was also argued by the Oriente Prosecutor’s Office, he indicated that although there are similar cases that make it advisable to decree preventive detention, in this case “I cannot ignore that Ms. Cathy has voluntarily appeared at the hearings” and “There is a real interest in clarifying the facts”.

Putting all this together, and because he has two children who are children, he considered that it is not advisable to give him preventive detention, due to how extensive the investigation will be. However, he asserted that this may change in the future.

1705599941
#judges #arguments #led #failure #Eastern #Prosecutors #Office #imprisonment #Cathy #Barriga

0 comment
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
world

Swiss Negotiation of Mercosur-EFTA Agreement: Updates and Insights

by archyde
written by archyde

2024-01-18 16:22:32

Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin believes that it is not impossible that an agreement will be concluded this year between Mercosur and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), for which Switzerland is negotiating. KEYSTONE/LAURENT GILLIERON sda-ats

This content was published on January 18, 2024 – 5:48 p.m. January 18, 2024 – 5:48 p.m.

(Keystone-ATS)

Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin considers “optimistic but not impossible” the idea of ​​an agreement between EFTA and Mercosur this year again. Discussions will resume soon, he said on Thursday in Davos (GR).

“No one is required to do the impossible,” the head of the Federal Department of Economics, Education and Research (DEFR) told the press on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Everything will depend on the speed of the EU in concluding its agreement with the South American bloc, he added the day after his meeting with the head of Argentine diplomacy Diana Mondino.

But if the discussion stalls between these two actors, the Mercosur countries “are ready” to move forward with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) for which Switzerland is negotiating. An arrangement between the EU and the South Americans would make an agreement for Bern urgent.

The shift in customs duties reaches 35%. “Our companies could quickly be discriminated against,” the federal councilor also added.

1705599881
#Mercosur #Parmelin #aims #agreement

0 comment
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Newer Posts
Older Posts

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact:
 o f f i c e @byohosting.com

©2024 Archyde