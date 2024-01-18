2024-01-18 17:38:01



BRASILIA (AP) — In recent weeks, lawmakers in the United States and Britain have sent letters to the Securities and Exchange Commission warning against listing JBS, the meatpacking company. largest in the world—on the New York Stock Exchange.

Trading on the world’s largest stock exchange would give JBS, which submitted its application in July, access to more capital and improve its credibility. But lawmakers, along with environmental groups, argue that expanding its capital would allow the company — responsible for much of the deforestation in the Amazon rainforest — to cause even more damage.

“Dozens of news and NGO reports have shown that JBS is linked to greater destruction of forests and other ecosystems than any other company in Brazil. “The company has repeatedly stated that it will eliminate deforestation, but has not taken meaningful steps to do so,” says the letter from 15 US senators, published last week.

The US letter, signed by Democrats and Republicans, comes days after a similar letter from 11 British lawmakers that said allowing JBS to raise capital from shareholders “contradicts global efforts by governments and companies to take action to mitigate climate change.” and to “preserve essential natural habitats.”

A spokesman for the SEC, which has regulatory oversight over the New York Stock Exchange, said they do not comment on individual filings. JBS and the New York Stock Exchange did not respond to questions.

The dispute highlights the connection between finance and various drivers of climate change, such as deforestation. It also raises questions about claims that a company is committed to improving its environmental record.

Two-thirds of Amazon deforestation is due to conversion to land for cattle grazing, according to the Brazilian government. JBS, which has the largest slaughter capacity in the region, buys thousands of illegally raised cows each year, according to audits by federal prosecutors.

In December, The Associated Press and Brazil’s Public Agency revealed that the state of Rondonia has sued JBS for purchasing cattle illegally raised in a protected area that has been damaged to the point of near-total destruction. According to court documents, the company accepted documents showing that cattle were going directly to the slaughterhouse from legally protected lands. The company declined to comment.

JBS has committed to making all livestock purchases traceable by 2025, and reaching net zero or equalizing all carbon emissions by 2040.

In 2020 it created the JBS Fund For the Amazon. The goal is to fund “long-term innovative initiatives that build on JBS SA’s legacy of conservation and sustainable development in the Amazon biome,” according to a document filed with the SEC.

In the three years since its creation, the JBS Amazon Fund has provided $15 million to 20 projects, according to its website. The company has committed a total of $51 million to the fund through next year.

Initiatives include cocoa cultivation integrated with trees; managed pirarucú fishing, a giant freshwater fish, and support for Forest Peoples Connection, which installs Starlink internet units donated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX in remote areas, such as indigenous communities.

It also gave money to two U.S.-based nonprofits: Forest Trends, and the Good Food Institute, which works to research local products, from Amazonian mushrooms to tucumá, a palm tree. local.

However, the contributions are minimal for the company. From 2021 to the final quarter of 2023, JBS’s net sales approached $209 billion, according to a company statement. This means that the amount disbursed for environmental projects so far represents 0.007% of JBS’s net sales during the same period.

The United States is the company’s largest market, with 51% of sales, followed by 27% in Brazil, where it employs about 270,000 people.

A previous attempt by JBS to join the New York Stock Exchange was thwarted amid a major corruption scandal in 2017, when the company admitted bribing hundreds of Brazilian politicians. In 2020, JBS paid the SEC $26.8 million for accounting irregularities at its US subsidiary Pilgrim’s Pride, one of the largest poultry producers in the country.

As JBS’s current application is examined, a prominent adviser who backed the sustainability fund is reconsidering his opinion. Carlos Nobre is an Earth scientist and co-author of five reports for the International Panel on Climate Change, the United Nations’ peak body on climate change.

Nobre, who sits on JBS’s board of directors, said he was disappointed with the company’s launch of a project aimed at supporting 3,500 small livestock farming families in the Amazon. JBS Sustainability Director Liège Vergili Correia promoted the project at COP28 in Dubai. At a cost of $20 million over the next few years, it is one of the fund’s largest.

“I only joined the fund because they assured me there would be no money for the cattle. Now they changed their mind,” she said in an interview with the AP.

Supporting small ranchers to increase their productivity helps preserve the Amazon, according to Andrea Azevedo, who heads the fund and helped create the project, known as JUNTOS.

“We have done tests and we have seen that the fund can also work with clear areas. Because if you take good care of these areas, you prevent people from cutting down more forests,” Azevedo told the AP. “We need to completely stop the deforestation of the Amazon, that is a fact.”

Azevedo worked most of his career with environmental groups and replied that he respects Nobre’s position, but other board members agreed with the fund about supporting cattle ranches. It’s a place for experimentation, regardless of JBS’s business strategy, he added.

Azevedo said the meat giant’s efforts to improve its environmental record are genuine. For example, he tries to identify livestock suppliers who hide the illegal origin of their animals and opens “green offices” to provide technical assistance in compliance with environmental legislation.

Glenn Hurowitz, CEO of Mighty Earth, one of the groups pushing for the SEC to reject the request, said it’s too big a risk.

“If JBS gains access to billions of dollars to expand its industrial meat operations, it will lead to more deforestation, more market manipulation, more human rights abuses and massive climate pollution,” he added. “The SEC should not allow this IPO to proceed.”

—

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage is supported by several private foundations. The AP is solely responsible for all content.