Malayalam News – Tokyo Olympics | Hockey: Australia beat India 7-1 in hockey News18 Kerala, Sports Latest Malayalam News

The Indian men’s hockey team suffered a major defeat in hockey at the Olympics. The world number one team, Australia, defeated the Indian team. Australia defeated India 7-1 in the first match. At no point in the match did the Indian team manage to challenge the Australian team.

Goalkeeper Sreejesh, the hero of India’s victory in the last match against Australia, who had been unleashing an attack from the start, continued to make saves and resisted the Australian line for a while. However, Sreejesh could do nothing against the Australians as the defense faded.

The Aussies dominated the Indian side, leading by four goals in the second quarter. India got a penalty corner in the third quarter but Rupinderpal Singh was unable to capitalize on it.

However, the Indian team did not give up hope and kept trying to score. India scored in the third quarter. Dilpreet Singh scored India’s only goal of the match. Dilpreet Singh scored India’s consolation goal from Rupinder Singh’s long ball. Shortly afterwards, Australia extended their lead to five with a penalty stroke from a foul on India.

Despite scoring five goals, the Australian team was not ready to back down from the attack. They continued to make progress and took advantage of the mistakes of the Indian players and scored again. They scored their sixth goal, converting one of the two penalty strokes into a goal.

Australia were reduced to 10 men after seeing a green card in the fourth quarter of the game, but they did not give India a chance to take advantage of it.

India had beaten New Zealand 3-2 in the first match. Australia defeated Japan 5-3 in the first match of the series against India. If they had won against Japan after falling behind, they would have dominated against India from the beginning to the end.

India will face Spain and Australia will face Argentina in the next Pool A match on July 27.