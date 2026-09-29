Tri-Cities Veterans to Benefit from $35 Million VA Clinic

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs selected a site in Kennewick’s Southridge area for a $35 million, 124,000- to 130,000-square-foot outpatient clinic. Designed to serve roughly 20,000 to 25,000 regional veterans, the facility aims to alleviate travel burdens by expanding local access to specialized medical care.

Streamlining Patient Care Under One Roof Comprehensive Care Integration: The facility combines primary care, mental health, and diagnostic services under one roof to streamline patient workflows.

The facility combines primary care, mental health, and diagnostic services under one roof to streamline patient workflows. Accessibility Focus: The design targets mobility and transportation barriers faced by aging and disabled service members in the Tri-Cities.

Addressing Regional Health Disparities in the Tri-Cities

For years, veterans living in the Tri-Cities area have faced significant logistical hurdles when seeking routine and specialized medical services. While local civilian hospitals handle acute needs, the nearest dedicated VA medical center sits roughly 50 miles away in Walla Walla, with others located further away in Spokane or Boise. This geographic separation introduces notable friction into patient care pathways, particularly for individuals managing chronic conditions or service-connected disabilities.

Kristopher Dahir, executive director of the Columbia Basin Veterans Center, noted that the Tri-Cities houses a population of 20,000 to 25,000 veterans, which swells to approximately 46,000 within a 75-mile radius. Discussions regarding a larger regional facility have spanned over a decade. Federal legislation passed in 2022 ultimately allocated $48.2 million for the project, paving the way for the VA to select JTW Development LLC under a 20-year lease agreement valued at more than $209 million.

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Infrastructure, Timeline, and Planned Services

The newly selected site in Kennewick’s Southridge area required a $13.5 million property acquisition, while construction costs are pegged at $35 million. Project documents indicate that construction could commence in fall 2026 and span 18 to 24 months, pointing toward a potential opening in summer 2028. Once operational, the facility is expected to employ up to 250 people and house an expansive array of outpatient offerings.

While the VA has not yet published an exhaustive, finalized list of providers and schedules, historical planning documents for the facility outline primary care, mental health care, dental services, audiology, optometry, radiology, laboratory services, pharmacy, and prosthetics. Shane Thorson, a former Army officer and Tri-Cities veteran, emphasized that streamlining these services locally will drastically change day-to-day healthcare management.

Thorson highlighted the multi-step complications of routine care under the current framework, noting that obtaining eyeglasses often requires traveling to Walla Walla for an exam and frame selection, routing through Boise for processing, and waiting for mail delivery. Bringing these diagnostic and therapeutic steps into a single regional hub directly addresses the gap between administrative access on paper and real-world execution.

Kennewick VA Outpatient Clinic Project Metrics Project Parameter Reported Figure / Scope Estimated Construction Cost $35 million Property Acquisition Cost $13.5 million Facility Size 124,000 to 130,000 square feet Projected Staffing Up to 250 employees Regional Veteran Population (Local) 20,000 to 25,000 Estimated Timeline Fall 2026 start; Summer 2028 target opening

Future Trajectory of Regional Veteran Care

The success of the Kennewick facility will ultimately be measured by its operational capacity to meet regional demand without introducing administrative bottlenecks. Local advocates continue to stress the importance of integrating accredited veterans benefits representatives within the medical facility. This dual approach would allow patients to address disability claims and administrative needs concurrently with clinical treatments, establishing a truly comprehensive model of veteran support in southeastern Washington.