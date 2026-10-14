Charging Robotics has launched an inductive power transfer platform designed to deliver up to 10 kW at a 95% efficiency target for robotaxis, autonomous fleets, and automated parking garages. Unveiled in an October 12 announcement, the system removes plug-in cables, robotic arms, and physical docking maneuvers, though the company has not yet disclosed third-party test results or pricing.

Inductive Power Architecture for Tight Spaces

The platform relies on resonant inductive power transfer. Electricity moves across an air gap separating a ground charging pad and an onboard vehicle receiver. Charging Robotics engineered its power electronics, internal coils, and control algorithms to operate within constrained physical layouts. This hardware layout accommodates vehicles that do not park in identical coordinates during every session.

The system targets a 95% efficiency ceiling paired with a 10 kW power delivery rate. However, the company notes that this peak performance level occurs only under specified operating conditions. Management withheld those specific operational parameters and omitted any independent, third-party testing metrics from the release.

Automation handles the entire power sequence. The system initiates and logs charging sessions automatically without requiring on-site personnel or manual plug-in procedures.

A Day Powered by Wireless Charging: Commercial Logistics Fleets | IAA 2026

AI Scheduling and Fleet Energy Management

Automated power delivery scales across multiple vehicles via an integrated AI-based scheduler. The algorithm evaluates several dynamic metrics in real time.

By balancing these variables, the scheduler distributes available grid power across a parked fleet to reduce peak electricity demand. The platform supplements local power balancing with remote monitoring capabilities, automated charging reports, and centralized infrastructure management tools.

Target Deployment Vectors and Commercial Unknowns

Clearmind operates primarily as a clinical-stage biotech company developing psychedelic-derived therapeutics, making Charging Robotics its sole venture in the electric vehicle sector.

The commercial strategy focuses on two distinct deployment environments. First, the technology targets automated parking structures where vehicles are stored in dense configurations inaccessible to human drivers, rendering traditional plug-in chargers impractical. Second, the system targets robotaxi operations and autonomous fleets requiring automated top-ups between commercial trips.

Despite the functional launch, vital commercial details remain absent. Charging Robotics has not named any pilot customers, announced deployment sites, published hardware pricing, or provided an availability timeline.