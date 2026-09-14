10-Year Treasury Yield Tops 5% as Oil Surges and Diesel Hits Record High

Surging crude oil prices and the precautionary closure of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline have pushed the nationwide average for diesel to an all-time high of $6.23 per gallon and driven the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield above 5%, severely impacting agricultural harvests and threatening broader economic inflation.

Global energy markets experienced severe turbulence as multiple geopolitical flashpoints converged to restrict fuel supplies. The international benchmark Brent crude surged to more than $109 per barrel, while U.S. crude oil nearly touched $105 per barrel. These sharp increases followed the shutdown of Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline, a critical route for energy supplies that became essential as vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz dwindled to a fraction of pre-war levels.

Data from MarineTraffic showed that vessel movement through the strait remained heavily restricted, with only 14 vessels passing through on Sunday, 12 on Saturday, 11 on Friday, and nine on Thursday. Compounding the supply strain, a scheduled meeting between Iran and Gulf countries regarding the future of the strait was postponed.

The Record Surge in Diesel Fuel and Economy-Wide Inflationary Pressures

While consumer focus often centers on gasoline, economists have sounded alarms over diesel, which serves as the fundamental workhorse fuel for the U.S. economy. On Monday, AAA reported that the national average price of diesel climbed to an unprecedented $6.23 per gallon. Regular unleaded gasoline also rose significantly, reaching a national average of $4.31 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan of AAA noted that gasoline and diesel prices have risen nationally as geopolitical tensions escalate, with friction between the U.S. and other regions.

The economic fallout extends far beyond the pump. KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk emphasized the pervasive nature of these fuel costs in an interview with NBC News.

Diane Swonk, KPMG chief economist, highlighted the impact on the food industry, stating that rising diesel costs affect everything from farming to shipping.

US and Iran Exchange Attacks on Oil Assets

Driven by fears that soaring energy prices will ignite persistent inflation, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 5% for the first time since 2023, while longer-term 30-year bond yields climbed past 5.37%. Meanwhile, market expectations for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates reached greater than 90%.

Agricultural Impact Hits Farmers During Fall Harvests

The record-breaking fuel costs have landed squarely on the agricultural sector just as American farmers begin harvesting critical commodities like corn and soybeans. Diesel prices initially soared to an average of $5.85 a gallon on Sept 4 before climbing further to $6.05 a gallon on Friday, according to AAA data.

For growers operating on tight margins, the spike compounds existing financial pressures from inflated costs for seeds, fertilizer, and equipment. Paul Mitchell, a professor of agricultural and applied economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, noted that the high prices impact every stage of agricultural production and distribution.

And it’s not just the harvesting. Paul Mitchell, University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of agricultural and applied economics

In Forest City, Missouri, corn and soybean farmer Jason Kurtz reported paying twice as much for diesel compared to previous periods. Operating a combine that consumes 200 gallons of fuel a day over an anticipated 30-day harvest, Kurtz noted that the fuel expenses directly threaten farm profitability.

Diplomatic Efforts and Official Responses to Infrastructure Damage

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright addressed the pipeline shutdown, stating that he was in contact with his Saudi counterpart to assess the situation. While the Saudi Energy Ministry characterized the closure as a precautionary measure, officials have not yet provided a definitive timeline for when operations will resume.

Photo: Nbcnews

Amid escalating global supply constraints, President Donald Trump urged Ukrainian leadership to modify its military targeting strategy to alleviate pressure on European and global diesel markets. Speaking in Ireland, Trump called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to avoid striking Russian oil refining infrastructure.

Trump said, Mr. Zelenskyy has to do one thing, urging him to stop targeting diesel fuel in Russia to prevent global shortages.

Analysts at ING noted that the intensity of attacks on Russian refineries has already driven Moscow to implement bans on diesel exports, further tightening global supplies as markets brace for continued volatility.