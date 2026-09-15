2026 Emmy Awards: Best Red Carpet and Gala Photos

The 78th Emmy Awards took over the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15, 2026, delivering a night of historic wins, emotional tributes, and high-profile glamour. Headlined by major victories for series like The Pitt and La maldición de Widow’s Bay, the ceremony celebrated the pinnacle of North American television.

The Bottom Line

Historic Double: British actor Matthew Rhys captured an unprecedented dual win for his leading roles in Widow’s Bay and The Beast in Me.

British actor Matthew Rhys captured an unprecedented dual win for his leading roles in Widow’s Bay and The Beast in Me. Fox received a standing ovation while accepting the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, alongside moving tributes to late icons like Dolly Parton, Catherine O’Hara, and Rob Reiner.

Major Category Sweeps: Medical drama The Pitt secured the trophy for best drama series, while veteran stars like Allison Janney and Sally Field added wins to their careers.

Inside the Peacock Theater: Historic Wins and Genre Dominance

When the curtains parted at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the 78th Emmy Awards immediately established a brisk, unpredictable cadence. The night’s narrative was anchored by the comedy-horror of La maldición de Widow’s Bay and the medical drama The Pitt. Both titles pulled heavy focus.

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Here is the kicker: the night belonged decisively to British talent. Matthew Rhys made Emmy history by securing an unprecedented acting double, taking home trophies for his work as a leading actor in both Widow’s Bay and The Beast in Me. Meanwhile, Noah Wyle celebrated a night for The Pitt, posing alongside his wife Sara Wells after the series clinched the top drama prize. Creator Scott Gemmill and the broader production team joined in on the victory lap.

Selected 2026 Emmy Winners and Highlights Category / Award Recipient / Title Notable Detail Best Drama Series The Pitt Celebrated by creator Scott Gemmill and cast Lead Actor Double Win Matthew Rhys Won for Widow’s Bay and The Beast in Me Bob Hope Humanitarian Award Michael J. Fox Presented by Julianna Margulies to a standing ovation Supporting Actress in a Drama Allison Janney Won her eighth career Emmy for The Diplomat

Honoring Icons and Delivering Cultural Resonance

Beyond the competitive categories, the ceremony struck a deeply reflective tone. The ceremony paused to honor cultural titans who passed away over the previous year, including poignant retrospectives for Dolly Parton, Catherine O’Hara, and Rob Reiner. Macaulay Culkin took the stage to present a heartfelt tribute to his late screen mother from Home Alone, Catherine O’Hara, while country star Reba McEntire delivered a rendition of “Appalachian Memories” to honor Parton.

Photo: elindependiente.com

The emotional peak of the evening arrived when Julianna Margulies presented the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award to Michael J. Fox. The audience responded with a prolonged, thunderous ovation, recognizing Fox’s relentless advocacy and social contributions. Veteran performers also claimed their flowers, with Sally Field celebrating an Emmy win at 79 for Criaturas luminosas and Allison Janney capturing her eighth career Emmy for her role in The Diplomat.

The Red Carpet and After-Party Circuit

As always, the off-stage pageantry matched the gravity of the awards room. Presenter Mariska Hargitay opened the broadcast following a star-studded arrivals carpet featuring striking statements from Hollywood elite. Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart turned heads, while Charlie’s Angels veterans Cheryl Ladd and Jaclyn Smith brought classic television royalty to the venue. In a lighter moment, Megan Stalter amused attendees by walking the carpet dressed as an actual Emmy statuette.

Emmys 2026 LIVE: Red Carpet And Backstage Interviews With Emmy Winners | Mariska Hargitay | N18G

As the cameras stopped rolling, the celebration shifted to the Governor’s Ball. Noah Wyle and Sara Wells attended, as did Alan Cumming—celebrating a win for the competition The Traitors. Other attendees included Jason Bateman, Linda Cardellini, and David Harbour.

What did you make of the surprises at this year’s ceremony, and which winning series do you think will actually move the needle for subscriber numbers this fall? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.