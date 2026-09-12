2026 Solheim Cup Sunday Singles: How to Watch, Tee Times & Matchups

The 2026 Solheim Cup concludes its twentieth playing on Sunday, September 13, with 12 singles matches at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands. Live television coverage in the United States begins at 5:00 a.m. ET on the Golf Channel, broadcasting the decisive final session as Team USA and Europe battle for the 14.5 points required to lift the trophy.

Tactical Breakdown and the Race to 14.5 Points

Match play is an entirely different beast compared to stroke play. It strips away the comfort of playing the course and forces a psychological duel against a single opponent. Team USA arrived in the Netherlands under the leadership of captain Angela Stanford, looking to secure a win on European soil for the first time in over a decade. Meanwhile, Anna Nordqvist’s European squad leaned heavily on home-course dynamics at Bernardus Golf, aiming to reclaim the hardware they held for three consecutive editions prior to their defeat in Gainesville.

The math is unforgiving. Across 28 total matches, a team needs 14.5 points to secure outright victory. However, because the United States hoisted the cup last time out, a crucial defense rule: 14 points is enough for the red, white, and blue to retain the trophy if the final tally ends in a stalemate, mirroring the dramatic 14-14 draw seen in Spain.

Here is what the tape tells a different story about: momentum swings. After the opening foursomes saw World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz dominate Charley Hull and Lottie Woad, Europe clawed back through brilliant alternate-shot pairings and clutch putting. Carlota Ciganda’s remarkable par save on the final hole of Friday’s four-balls stabilized the home side, setting the stage for Sunday’s 1-on-1 showdowns.