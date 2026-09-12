2026 Solheim Cup Sunday Singles: How to Watch, Tee Times & Matchups

The 2026 Solheim Cup concludes its twentieth playing on Sunday, September 13, with 12 singles matches at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands. Live television coverage in the United States begins at 5:00 a.m. ET on the Golf Channel, broadcasting the decisive final session as Team USA and Europe battle for the 14.5 points required to lift the trophy.
Fantasy & Market Impact
Tactical Breakdown and the Race to 14.5 Points
Match play is an entirely different beast compared to stroke play. It strips away the comfort of playing the course and forces a psychological duel against a single opponent. Team USA arrived in the Netherlands under the leadership of captain Angela Stanford, looking to secure a win on European soil for the first time in over a decade. Meanwhile, Anna Nordqvist’s European squad leaned heavily on home-course dynamics at Bernardus Golf, aiming to reclaim the hardware they held for three consecutive editions prior to their defeat in Gainesville.
The math is unforgiving. Across 28 total matches, a team needs 14.5 points to secure outright victory. However, because the United States hoisted the cup last time out, a crucial defense rule: 14 points is enough for the red, white, and blue to retain the trophy if the final tally ends in a stalemate, mirroring the dramatic 14-14 draw seen in Spain.
Here is what the tape tells a different story about: momentum swings. After the opening foursomes saw World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz dominate Charley Hull and Lottie Woad, Europe clawed back through brilliant alternate-shot pairings and clutch putting. Carlota Ciganda’s remarkable par save on the final hole of Friday’s four-balls stabilized the home side, setting the stage for Sunday’s 1-on-1 showdowns.
Sunday Singles Tee Times and Matchup Structure
Sunday’s finale features 12 singles matches starting at 5:10 a.m. ET (11:10 a.m. local time in the Netherlands, which sits six hours ahead of Eastern Time). Tee times run in 12-minute intervals through 6:22 a.m. ET. Every single match victory counts as one full point toward the cumulative leaderboard.
|Session
|Date
|Format
|Match Count
|Day 1 Morning
|Friday, Sept. 11
|Foursomes (Alternate Shot)
|4 Matches
|Day 1 Afternoon
|Friday, Sept. 11
|Four-Balls (Best Ball)
|4 Matches
|Day 2 Morning
|Saturday, Sept. 12
|Foursomes (Alternate Shot)
|4 Matches
|Day 2 Afternoon
|Saturday, Sept. 12
|Four-Balls (Best Ball)
|4 Matches
|Day 3 Finale
|Sunday, Sept. 13
|Singles (1-on-1)
|12 Matches
Broadcasting and Streaming Logistics
For viewers tuning in from the United States, exclusive broadcast rights belong to the Golf Channel. Cord-cutters without a traditional cable subscription can access the network via over-the-top streaming alternatives such as YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV, both of which offer introductory trial periods. International audiences in the United Kingdom can follow the action via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf channels, or opt for flexible streaming via a Now Sports membership.
The tactical whiteboard is clean, the pairings are locked, and Bernardus Golf is set for a chaotic sprint to the finish line. Whether Team USA defends its crown or Europe’s rising youth movement completes the resurgence, Sunday afternoon in the Netherlands will dictate the immediate landscape of women’s professional golf.
Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.