22 Dead Hares Found in Kent Field Laid Out by Suspected Coursers

Here is the kicker.

The Bottom Line The Context: Local agricultural advocates report that hare populations in the area have plummeted by 80% over the past decade.

Local agricultural advocates report that hare populations in the area have plummeted by 80% over the past decade. The Response: The Home Office announced that Kent Police will receive up to £486.3m in funding for 2026-27 alongside a new Rural and Wildlife Crime Strategy.

The Grim Reality on East Kent Farmland

The ecological toll on the region has been severe. Sarah, a local farmer whose land was impacted, told the BBC that the local hare population has experienced an 80% decline over the past ten years.

Financial Fallout and Escalating Threats to Rural Communities

Beyond the devastating loss of wildlife, illegal coursing leaves a trail of physical and financial destruction in its wake. A representative of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), who operates a cattle farm in Kent, explained to the BBC that unauthorized vehicles frequently smash through crops, causing immediate economic harm to arable farmers.

Livestock operations face equally severe hazards when trespassers cut fences or leave gates open. “If you get sheep let out and there’s a ram with them or cows let out and there’s a bull with them, it can be economic disaster if the cattle aren’t in calf, the sheep aren’t in lamb, the electric fencing unit is nicked,” the NFU representative detailed to the BBC. The danger is not merely theoretical; the same NFU representative revealed that he was threatened with a firearm when he confronted coursers on his land in 2025. According to the BBC, a subsequent police investigation failed to identify a suspect.

Rural Crime Funding and Impact Metrics Metric / Detail Reported Figure / Status Dead Hares Found 22 animals discovered laid out in rows in east Kent Decadal Population Decline 80% drop in hares on affected Kent farms over 10 years Kent Police Funding (2026-27) Up to £486.3m (an increase of up to £23.5m)

Law Enforcement Challenges and Policy Responses

Tackling rural crime presents unique logistical hurdles for local constabularies covering vast, isolated tracts of land. Kent Police confirmed to the BBC that Rural Task Force officers investigated the incident on Sarah’s farm, recovered evidence, and pursued all available lines of enquiry, though no arrests have been made.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Landowners, including Sarah, Keith, and the NFU representative, are calling for rural police teams to receive stronger resourcing to ensure officers can attend every emergency 999 call. In response to mounting pressure, the Home Office stated that Kent Police is slated to receive up to £486.3m in funding for the 2026-27 period—marking an increase of up to £23.5m compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the government agency noted that officials are working closely with law enforcement to deliver a newly implemented Rural and Wildlife Crime Strategy aimed at curbing illegal activities across the UK.

As rural communities continue to grapple with the threats posed by organized wildlife crime, the conversation shifts to whether increased budgetary allocations will translate into tangible protection on the ground. What measures do you think local authorities need to implement to effectively protect rural farms and wildlife? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.