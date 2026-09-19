37 Suspected Illegal Miners Die in Nigerian Custody, Sparking Protests

Thirty-seven suspected illegal gold miners died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna, Niger state, following raids on September 15 and 16.

Desperation Inside the Minna Detention Cells

The tragedy unfolded inside a detention facility run by the NSCDC, a paramilitary agency operating alongside police forces in central Nigeria. Security forces had detained dozens of individuals following raids on suspected illegal mining operations in the Wushishi-Lukoto area, located west of the state capital, Minna. According to survivor testimony gathered at a city hospital, the detainees were packed tightly into holding cells with virtually no airflow.

Photo: theguardian.com

Dauda Shehu, one of the survivors, described the immediate panic to journalists. “We were jam-packed in the cell, no ventilation for us to breathe well,” Shehu said. “All of a sudden we realised that we could not breathe and we were all scampering for where to get fresh air, we even appealed to them several times, banged the cell door but they refused to answer us.” Another survivor, speaking anonymously, recounted how detainees shouted warnings that people were dying one after another, but guards failed to respond to the alarms.

A second survivor recounted a guard spraying a form of perfume into the packed room after locking the door, after which detainees began collapsing from thirst, burning throats, and eye irritation. An intelligence report reviewed by Agence France-Presse (AFP) indicated that the preliminary findings point squarely to overcrowding and poor ventilation as the cause of death. Meanwhile, the NSCDC initially attributed the fatalities to a disease outbreak before federal intervention.

Street Protests, Curfews, and Government Response

News of the deaths quickly spilled onto the streets of Minna, triggering volatile demonstrations. Protesters blocked main thoroughfares, attacked a transport depot, targeted a bank, and struck political party offices and private businesses. In response to the growing civil unrest, the Niger state government imposed a strict dusk-to-dawn curfew across the city.

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According to eyewitness accounts from Reuters, police and security forces deployed tear gas and live rounds to disperse crowds near the NSCDC office. Protesters, some armed with traditional hunting rifles, machetes, and sticks, demanded accountability and justice for the victims. Yusuf Auwal, a participant in the demonstrations, voiced the frustrations of local artisanal miners: “We are not thieves – we are simply seeking a way to make a living by mining.”

Photo: yahoo.com

The political fallout at the federal level was swift. President Bola Tinubu condemned the incident, emphasizing that suspected involvement in illegal mining does not strip individuals of their fundamental rights. “We will not tolerate deaths arising from official negligence, abuse, dereliction of duty or the failure of public officials to protect lives placed under their care,” Tinubu stated. The president ordered a full, transparent, and urgent investigation into the tragedy. Nigeria’s interior minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, subsequently ordered the immediate suspension of Niger state’s NSCDC commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The Socio-Economic Realities of Niger State’s Gold Rush

The disaster highlights the profound security and economic pressures shaping Niger state, Nigeria’s largest state and a territory more than twice the size of Belgium. Rich in vast mineral deposits, the region draws thousands of artisanal miners seeking gold.

Dozens of suspected illegal miners die in Nigerian custody | BBC News

Regional experts and officials note that criminal gangs, locally referred to as bandits, alongside Lakurawa jihadists who have established a presence from the northwest, frequently target these mining zones. These armed groups exact levies and taxes on extracted ore, compounding the insecurity of a region already grappling with a high volume of kidnappings-for-ransom.

Governor Umar Bago addressed the human cost of the unregulated mineral trade, noting that many of the individuals working the pits and caught in the enforcement sweeps are children aged 14 to 18 who dropped out of school. “There are issues of illegal mining and it is taking a toll on our children,” Bago said. Below is an overview of the key institutional actors and verified developments surrounding the incident:

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Entity / Official Role & Jurisdiction Action / Response President Bola Tinubu Federal Government of Nigeria Ordered a full, transparent investigation; condemned official negligence. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Nigeria Minister of Interior Ordered the immediate suspension of the state’s NSCDC commandant. Suberu Siyaka Aniviye Niger State NSCDC Commandant Suspended pending the outcome of the federal inquiry. Umar Bago Governor of Niger State Imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Minna; noted the impact on young miners.

As security forces patrolled Minna under the enforcement of the evening curfew, families continued to mourn victims like Salim, a young breadwinner whose father, Mallam Abdullahi, demanded answers from authorities. With federal investigators stepping in to examine accountability within the NSCDC detention facilities, the incident underscores the urgent need to balance resource regulation with the protection of basic human rights across Nigeria’s mineral frontiers.