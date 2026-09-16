5 Easy Bed Exercises to Improve Spinal Mobility After 60

Maintaining thoracic and lumbar spine mobility after 60 is vital. According to IMPACT Physical Therapy, mobility in the thoracic spine is crucial when it comes to successful shoulder, neck, and back function. Targeted rotational and pelvic movements performed safely on a mattress can effectively reset joint ranges of motion and combat daily postural fatigue.

Even during sleep, bodies frequently adopt asymmetrical postures. Curling around pillows or resting with a single knee elevated for hours places uneven torque on the spine. Introducing targeted mobilization routines helps counteract these postural deviations, reminding the body that it should be comfortable moving in more than just one direction.

Spinal mobility is rarely prioritized in standard fitness regimens, yet thoracic and lumbar flexibility dictates functional outcomes for the neck, shoulders, and lower back. Dr. Anna Di, a chiropractor, corrective exercise specialist, and owner of UNITY Chiropractic Wellness, notes that daily movement patterns frequently trap the human body in a linear plane. Limbs remain anterior—or positioned in front of the torso—while heads drift forward and backs round.

Five Bed Movements for Targeted Spinal Restoration

Clinical protocols designed for adults over 60 can balance accessibility with physiological impact. The following five exercises address multi-directional flexibility directly from a mattress:

1. The Corkscrew Stretch

This movement introduces rotation across the entire torso. Beginning on your side with knees slightly bent and hands stacked, slowly draw the top arm across your body toward the opposite side. Allow the chest and head to follow, rotating the mid and lower back within a comfortable range before returning to the starting position.

2. Knees Side-to-Side with Arms Open

Designed for individuals with limited baseline flexibility, this exercise utilizes a supine position—lying flat on the back with bent knees and feet flat. Resting the arms wide helps open the chest while allowing the knees to drop gently from side to side, creating movement through the pelvis and lower back.

3. Alternating Single Knee-to-Chest

After hours of static sleeping postures, this sequence introduces movement into the hips and lower back. By drawing one knee toward the chest using gentle hand guidance, patients stimulate joint articulation before alternating sides. The movement can be progressed by extending the leg outward following the chest compression.

4. Knee-to-Chest with External Hip Opening

Expanding beyond simple forward-and-backward flexion, this variation introduces outward movement. Drawing the knee to the chest and then sweeping it laterally lubricates the hip joint, navigating angles rarely utilized during a normal day.

5. Pelvic Tilts

Combatting chronic slouching requires control of deep core stabilizers. Lying supine with knees bent, patients gently engage lower abdominal muscles to move the lower back closer to the mattress, holding briefly before releasing.