6-Year-Old Chinese Girl Sets Rubik’s Cube Women’s World Record

A six-year-old speedcuber from China has rewritten the record books, setting a new women’s world record for solving a 3×3 Rubik’s Cube with an average time of just over four seconds, state media reported.

Breaking Records in Wuhan and Guangzhou

Lian Yunzhi smashed the women’s 3×3 average world record twice in the span of three days. The milestones came during World Cube Association certified competitions hosted in Wuhan and Guangzhou, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The young competitor hails from Chengdu, located in China’s southern Sichuan province. Across five solves at the official tournaments, she posted staggering averages of 4.52 and 4.27 seconds.

CCTV reported that Lian has officially become the first female speedcuber to average under 4.5 seconds. Broadcast footage showed the six-year-old wearing a red gingham bow in her hair, rapidly manipulating the puzzle, slamming the cube down on the table, clapping, and throwing a triumphant fist pump into the air.

From Extracurriculars to 1,300 Algorithms

Known by the nickname “Zhizhi,” Lian was first introduced to the puzzle through a childhood class. Her mother, Lin Yangxi, told local media outlets—as reported by the AFP news agency—that Lian was initially enrolled in a mix of extracurriculars, including music and dance lessons.

Lin gradually realized that speedcubing was an exceptional tool for developing comprehensive abilities, prompting the family to shift their focus squarely toward the discipline.

Today, Lian has mastered more than 1,300 Rubik’s Cube solving algorithms. Over the past year, she has poured two to three hours into daily practice at their Sichuan province home, where trophies line the shelves.

Logic Over Memory

Mastery requires far more than rote memorization, Lin emphasized. Speaking to Chengdu’s Red Star News, she explained that solving the puzzle depends heavily on logical reasoning to pinpoint optimal solutions, rather than blindly recalling formulas.

Photo: cbsnews.com

Lin noted that the discipline sharpens focus, memory, logical thinking, and spatial awareness. At the same time, it instills a healthy psychological approach toward victory and defeat.

Global Standards and Future Competition

The record-setting averages were achieved under the rigorous framework of World Cube Association certified events.