A1 Highway Closed in Both Directions Near Aveiro Due to Wildfire

A major forest fire raging in the Aveiro district forced the complete closure of the Autoestrada do Norte (A1) in both directions on Friday afternoon, disrupting vital transport links across central Portugal. According to a spokesperson for the Guarda Nacional Guarda Nacional Republicana (GNR), the vital highway artery was shut down at 14:00 between the Aveiro Sul and Albergaria interchanges, spanning from kilometer 233 to kilometer 249.

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The sudden closure has heavily impacted regional traffic, prompting authorities to redirect motorists toward alternative routes including the A25, the A17, and the Estrada Nacional 235, as emergency services battle the rapidly spreading flames.

The blaze initially broke out at approximately 12:30 in a wooded area within the parish of Eixo e Eirol, situated directly inside the Aveiro municipality and uncomfortably close to the path of the highway.

Emergency Response and Deployment Figures

Data from the Autoridade Nacional de Emergência e Proteção Civil indicates that by 15:45, a substantial force of 246 operational personnel had been mobilized to the scene, backed by 66 ground vehicles and 11 air assets working to establish containment lines.

Officials have not yet provided an estimated timeline for when safety checks will allow the A1 to reopen to traffic.

Travel Impacts and Alternate Routes

At a Glance: Incident Details Location: A1 motorway between Aveiro Sul and Albergaria (Kilometers 233–249)

A1 motorway between Aveiro Sul and Albergaria (Kilometers 233–249) Closure Time: 14:00 on Friday

14:00 on Friday Origin: Eixo e Eirol parish, Aveiro municipality (12:30 start)

Eixo e Eirol parish, Aveiro municipality (12:30 start) Response Force: 246 operatives, 66 ground vehicles, 11 air assets (as of 15:45)

246 operatives, 66 ground vehicles, 11 air assets (as of 15:45) Recommended Alternatives: A25, A17, and Estrada Nacional 235

Drivers traveling through the Aveiro region are urged to avoid the immediate vicinity of the closure and utilize designated detours. GNR units remain stationed along the perimeter to manage traffic flow and secure access for incoming emergency vehicles.

Photo: observador.pt

Authorities will continue to monitor weather conditions and fire containment progress closely. Further updates regarding the reopening of the A1 corridor will be issued by civil protection officials as containment metrics improve. We invite readers to share local updates or traffic conditions in the comments below.