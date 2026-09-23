Aaron Judge Likely to Miss Wild Card Series Due to Calf Strain

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge suffered a moderate-grade right calf strain and received a platelet-poor plasma injection, making him a long shot to return for the upcoming Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox as the club weighs its postseason options without its captain.

The New York Yankees face the prospect of starting the American League postseason without their offensive anchor. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that the club is actively planning for the wild-card round without their captain, though the door has not been completely slammed shut on a miraculous recovery timeline.

Judge landed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to September 17, after sustaining the injury during a series against the Minnesota Twins. Medical evaluations revealed a strain specifically located in the soleus muscle of his right calf, an area Judge noted is critical for running and batting mechanics.

Treatment and Recovery Timeline Facing the Yankees Slugger

To accelerate his healing, Judge received a platelet-poor plasma injection in his right calf on Monday during the team’s off day after returning from Arizona. Standard medical recovery for a Grade 2 calf strain typically spans three to six weeks, leaving the star outfielder in a race against the calendar.

Boone acknowledged the compressed timeline facing the training staff, pointing out that the usual two-to-four or four-to-six-week injury windows are being tested by the realities of September baseball. While Boone stated that an appearance in the opening series is not expected, he stopped short of issuing a permanent postseason ruling.

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We’re planning on him not being a part of that, but we’re also at [that] time of the year, you hear all the time with injuries, you give ranges two to four weeks, four to six weeks. The range is for a reason, and we’re at a point of the year where obviously we push it a little bit if that was in play, but that’s a week away. I’m not expecting it, but I’m not ruling it out either. Aaron Boone, Yankees Manager, via Foxnews

Boone outlined that the initial days following the injection involve minimal movement, explicitly noting that running and jumping are entirely off the table.

Offensive Production and the Cost of Another Absence

The latest physical setback compounds a frustrating season for the three-time American League MVP. Judge missed a significant portion of the summer due to a stress fracture in his ribs—an injury he reportedly attempted to play through for six weeks before entering the injured list in early June.

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After returning to the active roster on September 8 without a minor-league rehab assignment, Judge appeared in just seven games, collecting four hits in 23 plate appearances with one home run and 13 strikeouts. Across 66 total games this season, he batted .241 with 18 home runs and 41 RBIs.

Despite his modest numbers upon returning, his presence in the heart of the order historically alters how opposing pitching staffs attack the Yankees’ lineup, drawing defensive focus and alleviating pressure from teammates.

Navigating the Postseason Push Without the Captain

New York enters the final stretch of the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles. While the Yankees have secured a postseason berth, the exact seeding remains fluid; a strong finish by Tampa Bay could push the Yankees into hosting a wild-card series against the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

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The club is no stranger to playing without its marquee slugger. The Yankees posted a 48-41 record without Judge in the lineup this year, relying heavily on an MLB-leading pitching staff anchored by a 3.22 ERA to stay afloat during his lengthy summer absence.

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Aaron Boone, Yankees Manager, stated that they had played much of the year without him and, for the most part, had done a pretty good job, so the guys were used to it. He added that while you obviously always want your best player in the mix, they understood they had a job to do and an expectation to win, and he believed that expectation did not change with or without him, as they expected to go into the series knowing they could beat anyone when they played their game. Aaron Boone, Yankees Manager, via Foxnews

Alongside the update on Judge, the Yankees planned to activate infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. during their series, while right-hander Clarke Schmidt underwent imaging after cutting short a recent warm-up in Phoenix due to right biceps tightness.