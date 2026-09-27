AC/DC Postpones MetLife Stadium Concert Due to Severe Weather

AC/DC was forced to postpone their North American PWR UP Tour concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, September 25, 2026, due to severe weather. The legendary rock band rescheduled the performance for October 2, following earlier weather disruptions on the tour.

The Bottom Line:

AC/DC postponed their Friday night concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, due to incoming inclement weather.

The rescheduled show is now slated to take place on Friday, October 2, with all previously purchased tickets honored for the new date.

This weather-related setback follows an earlier incident this month where the band had to cancel a concert at Rogers Stadium in Toronto after venue damage from bad weather.

MetLife Stadium Reschedules PWR UP Tour Date

Mother Nature has dealt another blow to AC/DC’s North American trek. On Friday, September 25, 2026, the legendary rock band hit yet another weather-related snag when their scheduled performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, was called off just ahead of showtime due to severe incoming conditions.

MetLife Stadium issued an official statement regarding the postponement: “Tonight’s AC/DC show at MetLife Stadium has been rescheduled to Friday, October 2 due to incoming inclement weather.” Organizers confirmed that all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new October date, and ticketholders will receive direct email notifications containing further logistical details.

Here is the kicker for fans following the tour schedule: this is not the first time the elements have interfered with the band’s itinerary this month. Earlier in September, AC/DC was forced to cancel their concert at Rogers Stadium in Toronto after bad weather caused structural damage to the venue.

Tour Logistics and Resilience Amid Weather Disruptions

Venue / City Original Date Status / Rescheduled Date Rogers Stadium (Toronto) Early September 2026 Cancelled due to venue weather damage MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ) September 25, 2026 Rescheduled to October 2, 2026

As ticket holders hold onto their passes for the revised October 2 date, fans across the touring circuit are keeping a watchful eye on autumn forecasts. Drop a comment below to share how these shifting dates are impacting your concert plans this season.