Accused Assassin on Trial for Murder of Australian Surfers in Mexico

The trial concerning the 2024 murders of Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad commenced in Ensenada, Mexico, on Monday. Prosecutors in Baja California presented allegations that one of the accused men operated as an assassin with a designated list of targets.

The Prosecution Opens the Baja California Trial

Three defendants appeared in a coastal courtroom in Ensenada on Monday to face murder and aggravated robbery charges, according to ABC News. The proceedings stem from the disappearance of the three surfers, who had ventured to a remote beach in Baja California to camp and catch waves. Their bodies were discovered days later dumped inside a cliff-top shaft, each having sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

The primary figure among the accused, Jesús Gerardo García—widely known by the alias “El Kekas”—faced claims from prosecutors during the opening arguments. According to ABC News, court proceedings revealed that García allegedly functioned as an assassin holding a specific target list. Two co-defendants, identified as Irineo Francisco N. and Ángel Jesús N., also stood trial, with their surnames withheld under local criminal procedure rules.

A Father’s Testimony and the Search for Justice

Martin Robinson, the father of Callum and Jake, attended the court hearings alongside his wife. Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse before proceedings began, Mr. Robinson captured the profound weight of the journey. “I know they would want us to be here; they would do the same for us,” he stated, as reported by ABC News. He later told the court that life has become “hell” since identifying his sons’ remains.

The victims—Callum Robinson, 33, Jake Robinson, 30, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30—had vanished during a trip. Investigators established that the trio was ambushed by individuals attempting to steal their pickup truck. The vehicle was subsequently found burned near the remote cliff-top shaft where the victims’ bodies were discarded.

Unraveling the Conspiracy and Prior Convictions

The unfolding trial builds upon investigative work that previously secured a conviction in connection with the crime. Silva Raya, identified as García’s former partner, was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year after admitting she instigated the initial robbery to steal the pickup truck’s tires, according to ABC News. That initial breakthrough helped law enforcement map out the sequence of events that turned a surfing excursion into a tragedy.

Photo: newsiline.com

As the trial continues in Ensenada, legal scrutiny remains fixed on the precise roles played by García and his co-accused. The revelation regarding an alleged target list introduces a new dimension to a case that has devastated families across Australia and the United States. Court officials indicated that the proceedings will resume on Tuesday, with additional witness testimony expected to shed further light on the final hours of the three friends.

The Path Forward for Baja California Proceedings

For the families sitting in the Ensenada courtroom, the pursuit of accountability remains an ordeal. The transition from the initial discovery of the burned vehicle and the recovery in the cliff shaft to this formal courtroom reckoning underscores the nature of international homicide investigations. As legal arguments push forward, the spotlight stays firmly on the Mexican judiciary to deliver an accounting of the crimes that shattered three young lives on a quiet Baja beach.

Photo: abcnews.com

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