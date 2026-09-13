Adelaide Crows Report ‘Disgusting’ Troll Attack on Captain Jordan Dawson

Adelaide Crows captain Jordan Dawson and teammate Callum Ah Chee were subjected to severe online abuse following their semi-final loss to the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba. In response, the Adelaide Crows reported the messages to South Australian Police and the AFL integrity unit, condemning the behavior as completely unacceptable.

Fantasy & Market Impact Player Welfare Focus:

Behind the Gameday Defeat and the Fallout

The Adelaide Crows played a semi-final defeat against the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba on a Saturday night in September 2026. But the physical toll of September football quickly turned into a digital crisis when anonymous trolls targeted club captain Jordan Dawson on Instagram. The abusive direct messages included a disturbing self-harm reference directed at the Crows skipper.

Dawson publicly addressed the interaction on Sunday, posting a firm stance to his social media following. “There is absolutely no place for this in the world, be better,” Dawson wrote. Rather than ignoring the toxicity, the club escalated the matter directly, filing official reports with both South Australian Police and the AFL integrity unit.

Club Executives Step Up Protection for Players

Adelaide chief executive Tim Silvers addressed the media regarding the abuse hurled at Dawson and teammate Callum Ah Chee. The club moved swiftly to provide support, recognizing that digital vitriol has occurred.

“Unfortunately, this disgusting and disturbing behaviour is becoming more common,” Silvers said on Sunday. “It’s simply not good enough, and it has to stop. There’s no place for it in our community.” Silvers confirmed that the club would provide both Jordan Dawson and Cal Ah Chee with appropriate support while pursuing legal and league-mandated avenues.

Adelaide Crows Finals Campaign & Incident Overview Metric / Event Details Fixture Context AFL Semi-Final vs. Brisbane Lions at the Gabba Impacted Players Jordan Dawson (Captain) and Callum Ah Chee Authorities Engaged South Australian Police and AFL Integrity Unit Club Response Formal reporting, player welfare deployment, and public condemnation by CEO Tim Silvers

Resilience and the Broader Mental Health Landscape

The online attacks arrived during a testing year for Dawson. Last month, the Adelaide captain earned the AFLPA’s Robert Rose Most Courageous Player Award after playing out the season following the tragic death of his eldest brother, Jaryd, in April. South Australian Police confirmed at the time that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his brother’s passing.

Despite the personal and professional pressures, Dawson has emerged as a vocal advocate for psychological well-being. During his acceptance speech at the AFLPA awards night—where he was also named vice-captain of the All-Australian team—Dawson delivered an emotional address regarding mental health.

“The mental health space is something that’s pretty new and pretty raw to me at the moment, but it’s definitely something that I want to learn a bit more about,” Dawson shared with the room. “I just want to wish anyone who’s struggling with mental health to know that you are definitely loved and the world is a better place with you in it. You are enough, and we all love you, and you have beautiful family and friends around you.”

As South Australian Police and league investigators review the digital footprint of the private account involved, the Crows remain unified around their skipper.