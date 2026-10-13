Alaska Gubernatorial Candidates Address Growing Childcare Crisis and Workforce Shortages

As Alaska families confront a severe childcare shortage that leaves half of households unable to fully participate in the workforce, gubernatorial candidates are clashing over state investment, regulatory reform, and universal pre-K. The mounting strain on the state’s economy has turned early childhood education into a central debate ahead of the November election.

According to estimates from thread, a statewide childcare resource and referral organization, the lack of reliable care sidelines more than 25,000 Alaskans. Families face average costs exceeding $14,000 per year per child—figures that frequently eclipse monthly rent. Advocates point to a fragmented funding model of federal, state, and local grants, alongside stringent licensing requirements, as key drivers behind rising costs and long waitlists.

Gubernatorial Candidates Propose Regulatory Relief and Workforce Strategies

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins and Republicans Dave Bronson and Treg Taylor all stated they would seek to reduce state regulations for providers licensed under the Alaska Department of Health. Kreiss-Tomkins and Bronson also voiced support for recurring state funding, while Taylor disagreed, saying before more state funding he would look to other options.

The candidates split sharply on implementing a statewide universal pre-Kindergarten program. Kreiss-Tomkins said he intends to work toward making pre-K universally accessible over the long term and aims to expand paid family leave. Conversely, Bronson and Taylor rejected a statewide pre-K program, favoring parental choice across public, private, tribal, and homeschool options.

Workforce recruitment strategies also revealed deep divisions. Kreiss-Tomkins proposed loan forgiveness and apprenticeship programs for childcare workers. Bronson emphasized collaboration with employers and training institutions, while Taylor argued for increasing staff ratios, with safety as the line he will not cross. Meanwhile, Bernadette Wilson’s campaign declined to comment on her childcare platform after repeated inquiries, though Wilson stated at an October candidate forum in Juneau that she would cut bureaucratic regulations on her first day in office.

Advocates Warn of a Childcare Desert Amid Facility Closures

Nonprofit leaders highlighted the crisis during a Sept. 23 webinar organized by groups including the Alaska Children’s Trust, the Southeast Childhood Collective, and thread. Advocates described widespread closures driven by soaring operating expenses and staffing shortages. Thread reports that 25% of childcare facilities have closed across Alaska since 2019.

Among recent high-profile closures was the Bright Beginnings Learning Center in Anchorage, one of the city’s largest facilities, which shut down last year due to rising costs and labor shortages, displacing 125 children and 35 staff members. Blue Shibler, executive director of the Southeast Childhood Collective, called Alaska a “childcare desert,” noting that providers cannot charge families enough to sustain competitive wages.

Tensions between state lawmakers and the administration have added to the industry’s instability. However, Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed those legislative additions. Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for the Dunleavy administration, defended the governor’s record by email, stating that substantial funding was approved in the final budget, including $13 million for Head Start grants, $475,000 for Parents as Teachers, and $12.3 million for early intervention and infant learning programs.

Debate Over Staff-to-Child Ratios and Rural Solutions

Discussions have also centered on regulatory requirements. Taylor supported increasing staff ratios to expand childcare programs, describing safety as the line he will not cross. Kreiss-Tomkins emphasized the need for reasonable ratios on the number of infants any one caregiver is responsible for.

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Addressing rural disparities, Bronson and Kreiss-Tomkins stressed the importance of supporting home-based providers and locally tailored solutions. Kreiss-Tomkins cited a true cost study commissioned by the Dunleavy administration in 2024 highlighting the deep gap between childcare assistance and actual care costs, which are notably higher in rural regions.

Voters will head to the polls in November to decide the next governor and legislature, setting the stage for imminent legislative battles over how to stabilize Alaska’s strained childcare infrastructure.