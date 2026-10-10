Alibaba’s Amap Deploys Robotic Dogs at The Venetian Macao

Alibaba Group’s Amap and Sands China deployed embodied robotic dogs, named “Tu Tu,” at the Venetian Macao’s NBA House on October 10, 2026. The deployment marks a shift in resort operations, combining autonomous spatial navigation with multi-lingual tourist guidance.

Market Impact

Hospitality Automation Value: The commercial integration of spatial intelligence platforms like Amap’s ABot framework provides operational experience for resort asset management.

The commercial integration of spatial intelligence platforms like Amap’s ABot framework provides operational experience for resort asset management. Digital Fan Engagement: Real-time deployment during live sports tourism events bridges physical foot traffic with localized interactive navigation agents.

Real-time deployment during live sports tourism events bridges physical foot traffic with localized interactive navigation agents. Infrastructure Scaling: Long-term operational rollouts require stress-testing against high-density pedestrian congestion and localized acoustic interference.

The Debut at NBA House

The operational debut at the Venetian Macao’s NBA House on October 9 put the robotic units through a demanding environment characterized by shifting crowd densities and continuous noise. During an 11-hour service window, the units successfully executed 214 autonomous wayfinding prompts directed at high-traffic zones like restrooms and service desks. Operating within a multi-lingual support framework, the units processed and answered 4,546 questions mixing Chinese and English without experiencing task interruptions.

Operating without external remote controls or physical tethers, the units logged a cumulative autonomous travel distance exceeding 40 kilometers across the venue floors. This distance is roughly equivalent to completing 456 full circuits of a basketball court while actively executing obstacle avoidance and dynamic pedestrian routing.

Photo: SINA

Integration of Spatial Intelligence and Resort Navigation

The underlying architecture connecting the hardware to resort infrastructure relies on high-resolution spatial data modeling. Amap mapped architectural elements including floor levels, corridors, retail outlets, and public amenities to deliver full-scale indoor navigation. Furthermore, spatial intelligence technology generated three-dimensional digital models of targeted resort zones, allowing visitors to preview routes and adjust viewing angles via the Amap mobile application prior to arrival.

The technical framework positions the deployment as a practical test of embodied AI within commercial tourism operations. The units utilize the ABot full-stack spatial framework to unify environmental perception, real-time decision-making, and verbal response generation into a single continuous operational loop.

Operational Metric Recorded Performance (NBA House Debut) Daily Operating Window 11 Hours Autonomous Wayfinding Prompts 214 Completed Tasks Bilingual Inquiries Addressed 4,546 Questions Total Autonomous Distance Over 40 Kilometers (456 Basketball Court Circuits)

Transitioning to Long-Term Resort Operations

Following the conclusion of the NBA China events, the robotic units received official designations within Sands China properties. The units were commissioned as Sands China’s 001 robotic tour guides, with plans to integrate them across resort properties to explore application in different scenarios.

Alibaba representatives emphasized that the initial rollout functions as a foundation for long-term service. Sustained performance during peak utilization hours and integration into existing hospitality service workflows are key objectives for the collaboration.