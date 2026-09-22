Allied Universal Names Jordan Avnaim Global Chief Information Security Officer

Allied Universal has appointed Jordan Avnaim as global chief information security officer, tasking him with leading the security and facility services provider’s global cybersecurity strategy, operations, and risk-based programs across more than 100 countries and territories to protect employees, systems, data, and technology platforms from evolving digital threats.

Here is the kicker. When a titan like Allied Universal—a trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500—brings in a heavy-hitting tech risk veteran, it sends ripples far beyond corporate Irvine boardrooms.

The Bottom Line

The Executive: Jordan Avnaim steps in as Global Chief Information Security Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in enterprise security, regulatory compliance, and critical infrastructure protection.

Jordan Avnaim steps in as Global Chief Information Security Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in enterprise security, regulatory compliance, and critical infrastructure protection. The Scope: Avnaim will oversee cybersecurity resources and cross-functional teams across more than 100 countries and territories, reporting directly to Global General Counsel Loretta Cecil.

Avnaim will oversee cybersecurity resources and cross-functional teams across more than 100 countries and territories, reporting directly to Global General Counsel Loretta Cecil. The Pedigree: Prior to Allied Universal, Avnaim served as CISO at Hyundai AutoEver America and Entrust Corp., alongside holding senior technology risk roles at Capital Group Companies.

Scaling Security Across a Global Footprint

Modern facility operations are distributed on a massive scale. Allied Universal operates in over 100 countries and territories, delivering AI-enabled security technology, integrated monitoring, and tailored safety solutions. Managing that kind of footprint requires an executive who speaks both fluent code and executive boardrooms.

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According to Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones, Avnaim combines deep technical expertise with a clear understanding of business operations and enterprise risk. “Protecting our people, systems and data is fundamental to our ability to serve customers and operate effectively around the world,” Jones noted in corporate statements.

That sentiment is echoed by Loretta Cecil, global general counsel at Allied Universal, who will oversee Avnaim directly. Cecil emphasized that Avnaim has demonstrated a rare ability to translate complex technical risks into clear business priorities. This leadership structure ensures that independent oversight and transparency run parallel with close collaboration across technology and operational leadership teams.

A Track Record Rooted in Critical Infrastructure

Avnaim brings more than two decades of specialized experience to his new post. Before taking the helm at Allied Universal, he served as Chief Information Security Officer at Hyundai AutoEver America. Prior to that tenure, he led the global information security program at Entrust Corp., overseeing operations spanning more than 150 countries, 40 offices, and 20 data centers. His extensive background also includes senior technology risk and information security leadership positions at Capital Group Companies.

Educational credentials match that professional pedigree. Avnaim holds a Master of Engineering degree in management of technology—with a distinct emphasis on information security and risk management—alongside a Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer engineering and mathematics from Vanderbilt University. He maintains professional certifications including Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), while also maintaining active memberships in industry groups like InfraGard, ISACA, and ISC2.

Executive Role Previous Leadership Positions Educational Background Global Chief Information Security Officer, Allied Universal CISO at Hyundai AutoEver America; CISO at Entrust Corp.; Senior Leadership at Capital Group Companies Vanderbilt University (M.Eng. in Management of Technology, B.Eng. in Computer Engineering & Mathematics)

Operational Readiness and Shared Responsibility

As cyber threats grow increasingly sophisticated across global supply chains and physical-digital security intersections, executive leadership is leaning heavily into operational readiness. Avnaim steps into the role with a clear philosophy on governance.

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“I am honored to join Allied Universal and support an organization whose mission is centered on helping keep people and businesses safe,” Avnaim stated following his appointment. “Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that requires strong governance, operational readiness and collaboration across every part of an organization.”

With major enterprises facing constant scrutiny over data privacy, critical infrastructure protection, and regulatory compliance, the appointment underscores how vital robust cybersecurity frameworks have become for multinational corporations managing sensitive information on a massive scale. As Avnaim builds out comprehensive, risk-based strategies for Allied Universal’s vast network, the broader corporate landscape will be watching closely to see how enterprise-grade digital resilience sets a new standard for global service providers.