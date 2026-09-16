Alonna Berry Wins Democratic Primary for Delaware House District 20

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Incumbent state Representative Alonna Berry has successfully secured the Democratic primary nomination for Delaware House District 20, overcoming a challenge from Ruby Schaeffer in the Sept. 15 primary contest.

The decisive primary win positions Berry to advance to the Nov. 3 general election ballot. There, she is scheduled to face Republican nominee Gene Dvornick in the race to represent the 20th District, which encompasses coastal and suburban communities including Lewes, Milton, Georgetown, and Rehoboth Beach.

Hope always wins. Togetherness always wins. Let’s keep investing in hope, pushing for the promise of a better tomorrow and showing up as neighbors helping neighbors. Together, we will carry this momentum toward a strong Democratic victory in November.”

Legislative Background and Campaign Priorities

Berry first assumed office in the Delaware General Assembly following a special election held in August 2025, making this upcoming electoral cycle her first campaign for a full two-year term. Prior to her tenure in the legislature, Berry built a background in public administration and nonprofit leadership, serving in former Governor John Carney’s administration handling family services, health, equity, and education portfolios, alongside managing a nonprofit dedicated to criminal justice reform.

Photo: wmdt.com

During her initial partial legislative session and throughout her primary campaign, Berry centered her platform on quality education, public safety, smart growth, health care, and infrastructure development. Among her legislative involvements, she served as a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 23—widely known as the Housing for Every Delawarean Act. The measure was designed to boost housing supply and affordability statewide while granting local municipal jurisdictions added flexibility to craft targeted solutions for housing demands, ultimately passing through two Senate substitutes before receiving executive signature.

Primary Opponent Response and General Election Outlook

Following the conclusion of the primary voting, Berry acknowledged her primary challenger, expressing gratitude for a competitive contest. “This is what democracy is about, right? And I appreciate the opportunity to be able to engage in this way,” Berry noted.

Photo: coasttv.com

With the primary contest settled, attention shifts entirely to the general election schedule. District 20 voters will return to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to choose between Democratic incumbent Alonna Berry and Republican challenger Gene Dvornick.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming District 20 race? Let us know in the comments below, and share this report to keep your neighbors informed.